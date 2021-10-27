If you see a few chickens running around the courtyard at the Faribault High School this year, don’t be alarmed. They are just part of a unique partnership between Faribault High School and Jennie-O Turkey Store, a leading producer of poultry products.
The chickens are being raised in the high school’s courtyard as part of the Animal Science: Raising Chickens course being taught this school year by Faribault High School agricultural teacher Madeline Schultz.
The program is in its second year at the high school and the three sections of the class have around 75 students enrolled. The course is intended to give students hands-on experience with raising chickens, processing chickens and the business side of agriculture.
“The class teaches you how your chicken would come to the store and how the production of that works,” student Emma Dienst said.
To give the students an idea what poultry growers must go through each year, Schultz begins by showing them the processes for filling out paperwork for loans.
“The students go through the loan process and learn what does interest look like and what are the different things with that loan,” Schultz said. “We then begin to purchase the materials needed to raise chickens with that ‘fake’ money.”
The school actually purchases the birds, and pays to feed and other items needed for their care, but the students put those costs into their budgets and balance accounts as part of their learning experience.
“In the class, we talk about the poultry industry,” Schultz said. “What it looks like on a small scale and what it looks like on a larger scale … what is the difference between someone raising birds on a smaller scale like ours versus a company like Jennie-O and what are the characteristics of that type of company.”
The chickens used in the class are purchased as one-day old hatchlings from a poultry hatchery in Iowa. They are delivered to the school through the U.S. Post Office and it usually takes about eight weeks before they are ready to be processed.
Schultz originally considered raising turkeys but their growing period was too long for the length of each class, so the school opted to raise chickens.
In those eight weeks, the students are responsible for the complete care of the birds and this includes feeding and watering the chickens along with cleaning the coops. This fall, the class is raising 25 broilers and five egg layers. The broilers all reside in one of two new chicken coops built in the high school’s courtyard and the egg layers live in another enclosed coop on the other side of the courtyard.
“I really enjoy this class. We raise the chickens and I have seen them go from little chicks to where they are right now. They’ve gotten really big and I have enjoyed seeing them grow,” student Saida Adan said.
In the spring, the class will expand to two sessions each day and the other chicken coop for the broilers will be utilized to bring the number of chickens to 50. Of note, Schultz said they hope to eventually incubate their own chickens but she is still trying to work out the logistics due to weather concerns since it pushes the timeline back another three weeks.
“At the former school I taught animal science at, we didn’t have this type of hands-on opportunity,” Schultz said. “It was all theory based. We talked about how to handle them and things like that, but now that we actually have live animals here, the kids understand better how to handle the animals, how to make sure that they have clean and fresh water, how to ensure they are fed everyday. Now, it is not just theory but they get to practice raising chickens, actually be able to see it and get involved with how a food product is made.”
Earlier this year, Schultz helped the school obtain a $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Agriculture Education Leadership Council that helped provide funds for the addition of a new Meat Lab at FHS. The lab includes a variety of equipment used in the processing of chickens in order to get them ready for consumption.
Jennie-O Turkey Store will also provide its expertise and advice for the class with its poultry raising activities.
“After speaking with Ms. (Madeline) Schultz, we saw two areas where Jennie-O could lend our expertise,” Jennie-O Turkey Store's Faribault plant manager Jody Long said. “Those areas were biosecurity, which are the programs and processes farmers use to protect their animals from disease, and specialized animal care practices. We look forward to continuing to partner with the high school as a way to get students interested in poultry production and agriculture in general.”
The class is one of several agriculture/horticulture based offerings at the school in 2021-22. A new Meat Science class is also being offered for students who want to continue on after they complete the Raising Chickens course.
In addition to learning about raising chickens, the class provides insight into potential careers in agriculture and introduces some of the class to the world of agriculture.
“I like to think that my raising chickens class reflects the students in the school,” Schultz said. “I have a couple of students that live on farms and I have a couple of students who live in apartments and this is really the only time they have been exposed to animals outside of their house pets.”
Schultz also has her students complete a career in agriculture project at the end of each semester to help them understand the industry’s opportunities.
“I think it definitely opens up their eyes,” Schultz said. “Their is a group of kids who don’t realize how many career opportunities there are in agriculture. This (agriculture) is a huge job market, not only just here in Faribault, but across the globe. There are so many opportunities and it is not just farming opportunities. For example, you can work in business administration for an ag-based business or things like that.”
The future of the program at Faribault High School seems bright as indicated by the addition of the Meat Lab and the Meat Sciences class being offered.
“In general, the kids are really excited about the program,” Schultz said.