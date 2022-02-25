Cime, law enforcement, religious freedom and election security were among the pivotal topics during a special attorney general candidate forum Wednesday night.
Hosted by the Steele County Republicans, four out of the five GOP candidates for Minnesota’s attorney general met at the Owatonna VFW to vie for southern Minnesota’s vote in the race to win their party’s nomination.
Former 10th District Court judge Tad Jude, business attorney Jim Schultz, criminal defense lawyer Lynne Torgerson and former state representative Doug Wardlow shook hands with attendees during the social hour before taking their seats at the panel. Former state representative Dennis Smith was unable to attend due to a family issue.
Steve Nelson, co-chair of the Steele County Republicans, began the panel with a moment of silence in memory of Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District until his death at the age of 59 last week.
Nelson then led the panel discussion with a series of icebreaker questions, before allowing each candidate to make their introductory statement on why they should be Minnesota’s next attorney general.
Out of the gate, each of the candidates laid blame on DFL incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison for rising crime rates and the unrest over the death of George Floyd in 2020.
“My name is Tad Jude and I’m running to make crime illegal again,” Jude quipped in his opening statement.
Jude touted his electoral record over his 10 years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, six years in the state Senate, four years as a Hennepin County Commissioner and 10 years as a District Court Judge.
Schultz, of South Haven, framed himself as a political outsider who would bring his experience in the private sector to the Attorney General’s Office.
“Minnesota deserves an attorney general who takes public safety seriously. Who feels safer today than they did three years ago? No one does,” said Schultz. “We have an attorney general that backed defunding the largest police force in our state. It is an outrage and it is a disgrace.”
Ellison was a vocal supporter of the failed ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, but criticized the “defund the police” slogan as an inaccurate description of the amendment.
Torgerson, who runs her own practice out of Minneapolis, described herself in three terms: “Christian,” “patriot” and “Trump supporter.” She emphasized her support for the Second Amendment and her work litigating gun rights cases, as well has her pro-Israel activism while serving as Minneapolis City Director for the Christians United for Israel lobbying group.
“As attorney general, I want to fight to keep the businesses open, strike down Gov. Walz’s emergency legislation, protect the military, oppose the vaccine mandates, medical freedom, things like that and police support,” said Torgerson.
Wardlow, of Prior Lake, made an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Ellison in the 2018 attorney general race. If elected attorney general, Wardlow said his top priorities would include supporting police and aggressive prosecution of criminals, opposing vaccine mandates and federal overreach, investigating and prosecuting voter fraud and bringing lawsuits against school districts teaching critical race theory.
“I will investigate school districts that violate state anti-discrimination laws by teaching critical race theory. I will sue them and we will end critical race theory in Minnesota,” said Wardlow. “If the Department of Education or a school district does anything to infringe upon a parent’s right to control and direct the upbringing of their children, I will be there, and I will not hesitate to bring a lawsuit.”
Questions for the candidates
After the introductory period, Nelson asked each of the candidates on how they would protect law-abiding citizens, while also respecting the constitutional rights of the accused.
Schultz answered that not enough focus is currently given to victim’s rights, and linked carjacking incidents and the fentanyl drug trade to understaffing in policing, verbal attacks on law enforcement and prosecutors not pursuing cases.
Wardlow said the law is not being enforced because prosecutors are often not charging criminal cases, entering easy plea bargains and not requesting sufficient bail.
“We’re going to rebuild the criminal division of the office, hire in prosecutors and send them out, support our county attorneys and make sure they have all the resources they need to do their jobs,” said Wardlow. “For those county attorneys that aren’t doing their jobs, we’re going to release their cases to the state Attorney General’s Office and prosecute them in house.”
Both Wardlow and Jude criticized Ellison’s handling of the prosecution of Kim Potter, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting and killing of Daunte Wright. In the process of attempting to arrest Wright, Potter said she accidentally drew and fired her gun instead of her taser.
Wardlow described Potter’s first-degree manslaughter conviction as “ridiculous,” while Jude accused Ellison of unfairly increasing the charges against Potter from second-degree manslaughter to first-degree manslaughter in response to protests.
Torgerson stated protecting the Second Amendment was crucial to public safety and the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
In a follow up question, Nelson asked the candidates what they would do as attorney general to help residents feel safe in their local communities.
Torgerson responded by criticizing vaccine mandates and the increased COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Jude emphasized that the Supreme Court and Appeals Court needed balance, and that communities needed sheriffs and county attorneys that are in touch with their area.
Wardlow said he would change the tone of the Attorney General’s Office and use the bully pulpit to celebrate law enforcement, and call out county attorneys and judges that “are not willing to stand up for the rule of law” to more easily challenge them in elections. If elected, Wardlow also pledged to hire veteran prosecutors that can assist county attorneys across greater Minnesota in prosecuting drug and human traffickers, gangs and violent crime.
Referring to the Minnesota criminal justice system as a “revolving door of criminality,” Schultz said the state needs to focus on keeping criminals in jail for longer sentences.
“What we need to do is make sure that our prosecutors are seeking the maximum charges possible to ensure that we keep criminals in prison,” said Schultz. “We end the no bail or low bail movement. We see police officers picking up people one night and the next night for the exact same crimes.”
Religious liberties
The role of the attorney general in defending religious liberties was a central topic in the panel discussion. Wardlow said he would draw on his experience as a constitutional lawyer and find opportunities to join private plaintiffs defending their religious liberties, and file lawsuits against the federal government and state government in cases where religious rights are violated.
As attorney general, Schultz announced he would create a Constitutional Defense Council, which would be built into the Attorney General’s Office to elevate and defend constitutional rights.
Torgerson said the Attorney General’s Office could file lawsuits against vaccine mandates on the grounds of religious exemptions. She added that lawsuits should be filed over the use of the FDA-approved drug remdesivir in treating patients with COVID-19, claiming that the drug caused kidney failure in 53% of patients. Torgerson further promoted the use of ivermectin, though the FDA has not approved its use to treat COVID patients.
Medical professionals have dismissed claims circulating online that remdesivir is causing kidney damage in COVID patients. Randomized clinical trials have not detected any lung or kidney side effects resulting from the drug, and before taking the remdesivir, patients must first take kidney and liver tests.
Torgerson also claimed that vaccines don’t work because “people still get COVID and die, even if they get the vaccine.” According to the Center of Disease Control, average weekly incidence rates of COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated persons were over three times higher than in vaccinated individuals since the emergence of Omicron. The average weekly death rate in unvaccinated individuals was 19 times greater than in vaccinated individuals.
Working with Walz
In the event that Gov. Tim Walz is elected governor, Schultz and Wardlow said they would be willing to work alongside him on issues they agree on, but wouldn’t be afraid to bring lawsuits against a state action they see as unconstitutional.
Jude said he would work with any governor, Democrat or Republican, and had learned to “disagree, but not be disagreeable” with colleagues in the Minnesota legislature and Hennepin County Board.
“I would bring balance and the Constitution to the office,” said Jude. “That’s the role of the attorney general, to do their job. I would do my job, and it’s so important that they do so with balance and in a non-hyper political way which has driven the last four years.”
On the opposite end, Torgerson anticipated she wouldn’t have any working relationship with Gov. Walz. Believing the closure of schools and businesses by Walz’s executive order during the pandemic was unconstitutional, Torgerson said she would bring a preemptive lawsuit to strike down emergency powers legislation that allowed the governor to pen those orders.
“We need to have lawsuits to reimburse businesses that were harmed by those executive acts,” said Torgerson. “An idea I just came up with recently, how about a lawsuit to eliminate licensing requirements? We can always reestablish it, but that has been utterly abused by the left to control and destroy American citizens’ lives, and that needs to be stopped.”
She also pushed for lawsuits to grant greater parental control over schools, eliminate mask mandates and critical race theory curriculum.
In the latter half of the discussion, Nelson asked the candidates how they would gain enough support in the metro area to win the election.
Schultz took a swipe at Wardlow over his unsuccessful run against Ellison in 2018, and said the Republicans needed a fresh face.
“I respect everybody on this stage, but I don’t think it’s a good idea to go with a candidate that lost by 100,000 votes in 2018, despite going up against the worst attorney general candidate, Keith Ellison,” said Schultz.
Wardlow countered he came close (within 4% of the vote) to unseating Ellison in a year that favored Democrats.
“We’re going to build on that success with that anti-establishment message, with it let’s revive our founding principles, let’s make the state safe again and let’s make it sacred,” said Wardlow.
On challenging federal legislation, Schultz and Torgerson both highlighted the federal vaccine mandate as executive overreach, which they would challenge with the Attorney General’s Office. Wardlow said he would challenge any federal law or act he views as unconstitutional. Jude said he would challenge federal laws in the interest of Minnesotans in mind, rather than with a hyper-partisan agenda.
When asked about the attorney general’s role in election integrity, Torgerson said she would investigate voting machines to see if they are working properly, and perhaps support eliminating them for paper ballots and support removing absentee ballots — except for the military. Wardlow said he would investigate and prosecute voter fraud. Jude said the state has seen problems with election security, and he would prosecute any challenge brought to the office. Schultz vocalized support for voter ID and said he would sue Secretary of State Steve Simon if his office violated election laws.
Schultz, Wardlow and Jude openly endorsed eliminating the state’s Social Security tax. Torgerson said eliminating the state’s income tax on Social Security was a great idea, but was skeptical that the Social Security tax would ever be removed.