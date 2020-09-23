Faribault’s city council gave initial approval at its Tuesday meeting to a controversial, unique ordinance that would put limits on the potential future growth of the pawn industry - but more discussion is likely on the way.
The ordinance, which bars any pawnshop from being located within 3,000 feet of any other, was backed at Tuesday’s meeting by a narrow four-vote majority of Councilors Janna Viscomi, Tom Spooner, Royal Ross and Peter van Sluis.
However, Viscomi asked City Administrator Tim Murray after the meeting for additional discussion on the topic. She said that in hindsight, the council should have solicited more feedback from City Attorney Scott Riggs before crafting the policy.
“I feel strongly about doing something, but I want to make sure it’s enforceable,” she said.
A similar proposal, which would have mandated a 1-mile distance between pawn shops, was rejected by the council in 2018 under strikingly similar circumstances. Ross, Viscomi, Councilor Elizabeth Cap and Councilor Steve Underdahl initially voted in favor on the first reading for a 4-3 majority.
On the second reading, Underdahl switched his vote citing concerns about restricting the free market. Underdahl's switch drew a tongue-lashing from Cap, who nonetheless found herself in the "no" column with regard to this year's similar ordinance.
The preliminary approval is a win for Pawn Minnesota owner Frank Marzario, who is currently the city’s only pawn shop owner. Marzario has been pushing for the restriction for years and if it achieves passage, it would prohibit another pawnshop from settling downtown.
Marzario described the support of the four councilors as a pleasant surprise. He has said the ordinance is needed because the establishment of multiple pawnshops downtown could drive other businesses away. He insists he’s gone above and beyond to avoid attracting “criminal elements” to his business.
“I am proud to say that Pawn Minnesota… voluntarily implemented Automated Police Systems, aka APS, since inception in 2010,” Marzario said in an email to the Daily News. “I implemented APS because it was only fair (to protect) the public health, safety and general welfare of the citizens of the city.”
In 2018, the council established pawn shop licensing requirements and a requirement that all pawnshop owners use APS. It modified the ordinance earlier this year to allow Pawn Minnesota to switch to Leads Online, a similar but larger database.
It further noted that pawnshops provide an opportunity “for the commission of crimes and their concealment,” due to their ability to receive and transfer stolen goods quickly. Marzario was quick to highlight that passage as potential justification for special regulations.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen has said that in general, he would prefer to see fewer pawn shops in Faribault. While taking care to note that Pawn Minnesota has always been compliant with law enforcement, he said the industry as a whole has a somewhat spotty track record.
“Some (pawnshop owners) have been found to be unscrupulous and take stolen property,” he said. “Having pawn shops in town does create unique challenges for law enforcement.”
The proposal has its staunch critics, including members of the city’s Planning Commission. Although they submitted it to the council for review, they did so on the grounds that it was more of a city council policy decision than a zoning decision.
At the same time, the commission unanimously urged the council to reject the proposed ordinance. Likewise, Mayor Kevin Voracek has been critical of the proposal for years and voiced strong opposition to it once more at last night’s meeting.
Voracek raised concerns about the precedent the council was likely to set by passing the ordinance. Even though the market for pawnshops is likely to be limited, Voracek said it’s best for the city to allow the free market to decide exactly how many are needed.
“I don’t believe that it is correct for us to be limiting where businesses can go,” he said. “Some people could say a bar is the equivalent of a pawnshop, using the same logic... and I didn’t want to open up that can of worms.”
In a letter to the council, retired longtime local attorney David Gross took an even harsher position with regards to the proposed ordinance, regarding Marzario’s push as self-centered, “totally without both legal and factual support,” and even unconstitutional.
“What Frank wants is a monopoly, freedom from competition in the currently-and-readily available downtown storefronts,” Gross wrote. “(That) would potentially lower the loan prices he would need to make, potentially raise the prices of the pawned items he is selling, and potentially increase his margin of profit based on the locational inconvenience of the public to competitive services.”
Marzario wasn’t the only supporter of the ordinance, however. Councilor Royal Ross solicited feedback from 13 business owners downtown and said that nine of them said they were supportive of distance limitations on pawnshops.
Based on that feedback as well as his own personal sense, Ross came out in support of the ordinance. He said that while he understood the concerns raised by those who believed it was an infringement on the “free market,” he believes the pawnshop industry is unique.
“To me, this protects other small businesses… not only in the downtown area but the entire city,” he said. “I don’t think it would be a good idea to have more than one pawnshop located in adjacent strip malls.”
In his remarks, Riggs noted that cities have instituted a variety of policies to limit pawn shops. He said that some localities have designated “pawn shop zones,” while others have designated “pawn shop-free zones.”
In prior meetings, Councilor Jonathan Wood had suggested a potential compromise between opponents of Marzario’s proposal and its supporters. Instead of implementing distance limitations, he suggested the city could explore limiting the number of pawnshops altogether.
In some ways, an ordinance could be stricter than the distance limitations proposed by Marzario. To push back on claims that the proposal would limit competition, he’s noted that up to 12 pawnshops could still operate in Faribault if they are spaced out correctly.
Wood seized on Riggs’s comments as support for his view that the council should take more time to explore other avenues. Based on Riggs’s comments, he noted that the policy as structure would make the city a clear outlier.
“In my view, what we’re doing is writing history here,” he said.
With the rest of the council divided between supporters of the ordinance and its critics, Wood’s motion to table the policy for further discussion failed without a second, though Viscomi later said she wished she had seconded it.
For his part, Marzario said he would much prefer to see the ordinance move ahead without further modification. However, with Wood and Viscomi as swing votes on the council, it seems likely that further discussion will be had.
“I think we’re all in agreement that we want to limit the number of pawnshops,” said Wood. “But we haven’t done our due diligence as to how we achieve that goal.”