As coronavirus continues to spread, Minnesota’s public colleges and universities have been forced to adjust to serve students while maintaining financial viability.
Across Minnesota, both private and public colleges have benefited from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which provided nearly $14 billion in aid for higher education institutions. At least half of that funding is required to go directly to students in the form of Emergency Financial Aid Grants.
Of that, South Central College was awarded more than $1.8 million in funding. With campuses in Faribault and North Mankato, South Central College provides academic programming for approximately 4,700 enrolled students throughout the region.
That funding is crucial, with colleges and universities around the state facing significant budget shortfalls.The system of 37 state colleges and universities currently projects a loss of $35 million to $40 million for fiscal year 2020 as a result of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Roughly half of that loss is attributable to a lack of room and board fees, as students no longer housed on campus. South Central College’s status as a commuter college shields it from that blow, but other sources of revenue have been diminished.
Private colleges could face even steeper challenges. At a remote meeting of the Minnesota House’s Higher Education Finance and Policy Division, Gustavus Adolphus College President Rebecca Bergman estimated the cumulative hit could top $70 million.
Under the CARES Act, Gustavus and its Lutheran counterpart St. Olaf are set to receive roughly $2 million, half of which is reserved for students, while Carleton has been awarded just over half that.
Bergman said that while the funding under the CARES Act helps, it only covers a relatively small portion of the hit colleges are taking. Should the pandemic continue, she said Gustavus would have to consider furloughs or even layoffs.
South Central College President Annette Parker said that despite the financial challenges, the college has focused on protecting the health and safety of its students and staff while helping them to weather the financial storm as well. To do that, South Central opted to extend its Spring Break, initially scheduled for the first week in March. Parker said that time gave students and staff ample time to adjust to the challenges of online learning.
Since then, the vast majority of South Central classes have been moved online. Other changes have been made, such as extending the deadline for students to withdraw from classes and giving students the choice of receiving Pass/Fail grades instead of a letter grade.
Online classes are likely to continue through the summer, Parker said. While the college initially moved to cancel its commencement ceremony, the event is back on thanks to technology, with a virtual commencement ceremony slated for June 25.
Parker said that the college is hopeful that students will be able to return for some in-person classes in the fall. However, she said that would likely only proceed with rigorous cleaning, social distancing and ample Personal Protective Equipment.
Still, Parker said that the college will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines closely and it’s far from implausible that the college could remain “virtual” for longer. In order to partially shield class schedules from any potential resurgence of the virus and subsequent shutdown, labs are slated to be complete by the first of December.
In addition to providing funding through the CARES Act, the college is continuing to serve its students in need through its food pantry. There, students can pick up food, clothing, books and other essentials, and a robot has been added to minimize patrons' contact with staff.
That’s not to say South Central is in the clear financially. Parker said the college is doing everything it can to limit non-employee expenses. In addition, she participates in regular meetings with officials from other colleges around the state to share best practices.
“We know that there will be a gap," she said. "We’re trying to close it as much as possible.”