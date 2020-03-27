While some students have already begun distance learning, allowing instruction to continue online from their own homes, others, like students at Bethlehem Academy, will start Monday. And unless Gov. Tim Walz modifies his executive orders, students will be taking classes remotely until May 5.
The shift to online only began following Gov. Tim Walz March 15 order to close schools through March 27 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Walz has since extended his order, but area teachers have finished planning for the remote lessons, and are ready to jump into their virtual classrooms.
Cannon River STEM School
Cannon River STEM School Director Cheryl Wendt said her staff started a trial run of distance learning by providing optional non-graded material for parents to do with their children. The school had implemented distance learning to use in the event of weather-related school cancelations, so teachers and students are somewhat familiar with the formats.
Some grade levels, said Wendt, will use Google Classroom to communicate. This service is designed to simplify the way students share files with their teachers. Other grade levels will use Seesaw, an online platform that allows students to show their work through a digital portfolio.
Not all Cannon River STEM School families have necessary technology or internet access, said Wendt, so teachers are developing other methods to ensure students continue learning. These families will receive information packets from teachers and arranged pickups at the school.
Since the STEM School provides an education that emphasizes hands-on activities and outdoor learning, distance learning presents a unique challenge. While still encouraging students to go outside, Wendt said many teachers have prepared videos of outdoor activities to share with their students.
“The challenge is we have to let go of some of that [hands-on, outdoor learning] during distance learning, which is sad, but we have to make do with what we have,” said Wendt.
Ultimately, Wendt said teachers want to make sure their students continue developing their reading and math skills at this time. Teachers have the next two weeks planned out in blocks, she said,
“The dream is to have everyone back on May 5, but we know may not happen too, so we’re taking it day by day, sometimes minute by minute,” said Wendt.
With field trips cancelled, Wendt said teachers have been brainstorming ways to give students similar experiences in different ways that tie back to the curriculum. Teachers also want to find an alternative way to do a special end-of-the-year event for graduating eighth-graders, as the school does every year.
“I’m just really proud of our staff for jumping in and doing what needs to be done,” said Wendt.
Bethlehem Academy
Unlike most schools in the area, Bethlehem Academy already started distance learning last week. Staff met March 13, students cleared out their lockers like they were going home for the year the following week, and school resumed online March 18.
“The danger in waiting too long, you take a long break from school and it’s like starting back after summer,” said BA President and Principal Chuck Briscoe. “… We thought it was important to get going as soon as we could.”
Brsicoe credits BA’s technology director Ed Friesen and the school's teachers for pulling things together to go “off the high board.”
“It’s been just amazing to see the way people share resources to get things out,” said Briscoe.
Teachers, all in teams, have conducted virtual meetings with one another and with students. Available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., BA teachers have reported to Briscoe that they’re “working much harder now than they ever have.”
“In some ways it’s like we’re all first-year teachers,” said Briscoe. “It’s been really neat though to see … teachers come together and they bounce ideas off one another by email. I know they’re doing a lot of talking.”
Briscoe said BA will attempt to have a virtual “student of the month” for April and try to keep the “human-ness” in teaching and learning despite dramatically different circumstances. Students in grades six through 12 all have laptops, but ensuring all students have access to WiFi is still in the process. Otherwise, teachers can monitor students’ progress through the online platforms presented.
On the teachers’ end, Briscoe said, “They’re embracing [distance learning]” even though challenges are inevitable and sometimes learning as they go. He’s confident students won’t come up short in terms of learning whenever they return to school.
“A number of kids have been saying they wish they were back in school,” said Briscoe. “I think they’re just anxious to get back, and I hope they can get back.”
Faribault Public Schools
Faribault Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga has worked with teachers in the district to create distance learning curriculum the past couple of weeks. Unlike the district's flex learning, which is designed for weather-related school cancelations that last a couple days, distance learning is a long-term alternative to being in the classroom.
While technology will play a major role in distance learning, Krominga has encouraged teachers to find alternative ways to engage students, whether it's through online discussions, meetings or other activities. Special education services also continue through distance learning, which requires plenty of communication between teachers, paraprofessionals and parents.
The Faribault Public Schools webpage now links parents and students to resources related to COVID-19, including distance learning resources and information on food service, counseling services and child care. Visit faribault.k12.mn.us for more information.