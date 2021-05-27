While you won’t see them wearing capes, it's safe to say after more than a year in a pandemic, grocery store workers have earned the title of superheroes due to the critical services they’ve provided.
Grocery store workers have been busy making sure the shelves are stocked, working with customers and ensuring the displays and cases are deep cleaned. Their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, leading some people to develop a greater appreciation for these frontline workers.
This past year has posed a multitude of challenges, forcing many people to be flexible and to learn how to be resilient. Despite the hurdles, grocery store workers have continued to show up to work every day, ready to serve their community and power through the pandemic. While others brought laptops home with them to work remotely for months and other work places went into hibernation, grocery store workers kicked it into high gear, fulfilling the much needed duties.
Workers at Faribault HyVee have played a critical role in ensuring the community has access to food. The pandemic hasn’t stopped Robby Deyo, assistant manager perishables, from doing his best to provide for the local residents. Even through this year’s challenges, Deyo has come out arguably stronger having learned some important lessons.
Deyo has worked at HyVee for the last 20 years, starting as a bagger and eventually making his way up to his current job. He’s worked in nearly every role at the store: checker, dairy and frozen clerk, meat department, the deli, bakery and customer service. For seven years he worked as a night stock manager, running the store overnight and service manager for four years, before moving into his current role. As assistant manager perishables, Deyo oversees the kitchen, the deli, produce, bakery, meat department and other areas in the store.
About 90% of Deyo’s day is spent on the floor helping out and getting things ready, he said. When he isn’t prepping the floor, he writes schedules for the management team.
“Mostly I'm down there, elbow deep and all the stuff going on down there,” Deyo he said while chatting in his upstairs level office.
'Everybody as my own family'
While this was a scary year for many, Deyo notes that safety is paramount to the store’s operations. HyVee has implemented many safety measures, including barriers at the cash registers and new cleaning techniques throughout the store. Grocery store workers are working hard to maintain cleanliness, spraying down the registers and register belts after customer visits. Store employees also work to make sure that the sanitization stations located around the store are fully stocked with hand sanitizer and wipes.
Fortunately, Deyo says the local HyVee was able to maintain inventory when it came to produce throughout the pandemic. Although cleaning supplies and toilet paper flew off the shelves in the early days of the pandemic, that has since slowed down.
“Luckily HyVee is smart enough to know how to procure those items so when other stores in the area have not been able to get their kind of stuff we actually have. Luckily we've been pretty much fully stocked since that initial huge push,” Deyo said.
When the pandemic first hit, the store saw a significant increase in customer volume every day, requiring staff to work to keep up, Deyo said. At the time the store was running 2,000-piece trucks every single day, whereas today as visitor numbers have steadied, the average truck is about 1,300 piece.
Deyo and staff also clean the cases on a regular basis. The entire front rack and produce racks are removed weekly to be sprayed down and cleaned. The once monthly task has increased in frequency during the pandemic. In addition, one person from every department wipes down their department cases every half hour.
The main challenge and priority this year has been making sure customers and employees feel safe and that critical items are accessible. The store has introduced an early morning shopping hour for those that may need to shop in a more safe environment, Deyo explained.
When asked how he keeps a positive mindset even in the face of these obstacles, Deyo says that he understands how important it is to have accessibility to food.
“My main thing is I think of everybody as my own family, like I would want my family taken care of by somebody else if it wasn't me. So that's how I see things, I mean, the town of Faribault I see as one giant family,” Deyo said. “I come in every day with my head held high and just make sure that I work as hard for these people as I can.”
One lesson that Deyo has learned through his experience as a grocery store employee this year was to never give up, adding that it's necessary to adapt to the times and perservere. He highlights the work of his HyVee coworkers and staff, saying that they have done an amazing job throughout this uncertain time.
“From day one, minute one. I mean, nobody said, ‘no, I'm not going to come in because of this,’ because they have the same mindset that I do. They want to make sure that the town is taken care of and make sure that everybody has what they need to get through this (pandemic),” Deyo said.
He praises the staff for their work and reliability, coming in every day and doing what needs to be done to keep the store running smoothly, it is really a team effort. The Faribault HyVee put out a call directed at people who lost their job during the pandemic, saying that they would consider taking them on part time. Some that joined are still there today, Deyo said.
He offers some words of hope, “no matter what, it's gonna get better. As a community we just need to keep pushing and make sure that we're able to make it through.”