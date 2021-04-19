Less than a year after moving into a new facility on Faribault's north end and months after expanding it, a local company appears set to expand once again.
Though Faribault’s City Council will have the final say, the Economic Development Authority has approved a $100,000 forgivable loan to help cover the costs for Trystar to move the operations of Load Banks Direct, a Kentucky-based company it purchased last November, to its Faribault headquarters.
Trystar is a homegrown company which has manufactured temporary electrical power units for commercial and emergency services purposes since 1992. During peak times it employs up to 200 people in Faribault, with additional staff at an office in Burnsville.
As a manufacturer of high-capacity load banks used to test emergency power systems like Trystar’s, Load Banks Direct provides a “complementary” product to Trystar’s. Public records indicate the company is both much smaller and newer than Trystar.
Much like Trystar, CEO A.J. Smith said that Load Banks Direct is a fast-growing company that has earned a reputation for quality in its industry. Traditionally in demand when natural disasters hit, Trystar has seen some of its strongest demand ever during the pandemic. Smith said the acquisition made sense for a variety of reasons. The two companies had long shared clients, from hospitals to schools to hotels. By acquiring Load Banks Direct, Smith said that Trystar will be able to reach Load Banks Direct’s full customer base.
In addition, he said that the new company could be more efficient and effective than ever at developing products and technologies, utilizing extensive but differing technical knowledge. A shared culture between the two companies was another selling point.
When purchasing Load Banks Direct, Smith initially said there were no plans to move Load Banks Direct’s operations out of Kentucky. In fact, Trystar initially made plans to upgrade the company’s existing Kentucky facility or lease a new one nearby.
Trystar initially wrote off the idea of moving Load Banks Direct’s operations to Minnesota due to the associated costs and challenges. However, the prospect of uniting the company’s services under one roof was alluring to company executives.
After further consideration, Trystar came to the city and state and expressed a willingness to make the move to Faribault. However, estimates suggest that a move will cost just under $1 million, the company couldn’t justify eating the entire cost itself.
Last year, the EDA extended a $100,000 forgivable loan to Trystar. Coupled with $450,000 in tax abatement, that assistance package covered a funding gap that had previously made the south metro a cheaper option for a much-needed new facility.
Keeping Trystar in town was a priority. As Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen noted, 80% of a city’s new jobs and investment traditionally come from existing firms. However, state economic development funding wasn’t available for the project because it wasn’t tied to a new company or new jobs .As a result, last year’s assistance was provided exclusively by the city, county and EDA.
By contrast, bringing Load Banks Direct’s operations to Faribault is the kind of project that economic development programs are designed to help with. In total, Kuennen said the state would match the EDA’s $100,000 commitment with $300,000 of its own. Another $175,000 of that will come from the state’s Job Creation Fund, and the remainder as a forgivable loan from the Minnesota Invest Fund. Trystar says it’s enough to make the moving Load Banks Direct’s operations preferable given the expected efficiencies.
If Trystar goes ahead with moving Load Banks Direct’s operations to Faribault, it would need to increase its facility by roughly 50,000 square feet. Smith said the company’s recently completed Faribault facility could easily accommodate that. Total project costs would come out to about $5.5 million, and it would bring 20 full time jobs to Faribault. Other local businesses could benefit from the company’s insourcing or local sourcing of $1 million annually in the Faribault area.
The EDA approved its portion of the assistance package unanimously, though Mayor Kevin Voracek said the EDA will need to find a different way of funding such projects in the future. This time though, Voracek said the deal was something of a no-brainer.
“It’s always great to support our local companies,” he said. “These will be great jobs that pay well and may require a little bit of education.”