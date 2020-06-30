Northfield Hospital + Clinics and Allina Health facilities in Faribault and Owatonna are adjusting their visitor policies as part of COVID restrictions. Included in the Monday announcement, is a note that the changes may be reversed if there’s an increase in positive COVID cases.
One visitor is permitted per day at each of the facilities, and must wear a face mask during their visit. Allina facilities are permitting exceptions.
Visitors are not allowed to visit COVID-19 positive patients or patients awaiting test results for suspected case of COVID-19.
All visitors will be screened and temperatures will be taken at NH+C. Those who show symptoms of COVID will not be allowed to enter.
Allina Health
Visitors are allowed to leave and come back that same day, after undergoing the symptom screening process. Visitors returning the same day must present their screening sticker or be re-screened:
• One visitor per day is allowed on-site from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. for 24/7 settings.
• For clinics and urgent care, one visitor during hours of operation.
• Children are allowed to have two legal guardian/parents visitors.
• Visitors may be documented within the patient’s electronic health record or per the facilities established process.
• Labor and Delivery patients must continue to designate one visitor per maternal patient throughout their stay at the facility.
Northfield Hospital + Clinics
• No visitors under age 18.
• Visitors must stay in the patient room.
• Hospital patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire hospital stay. One visit per day; no overnight stays. Hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Children in the hospital may have two visitors – parents (or legal guardians). One may stay overnight.
• Patients with disabilities may have one designated support person who may stay overnight.
• Birth Center patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire stay. This visitor is encouraged to stay overnight. The Birth Center also permits one doula/labor support person for the labor, and for two hours after delivery.
• Outpatient surgical patients may have one visitor wait in the car. Staff will notify the visitor at discharge time to pick the patient up and review discharge instructions outside the hospital.
• Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their stay.
• Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire stay. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their stay. Visitors must stay in the patient room, and are not allowed to re-enter the Emergency Department after leaving.
• Clinic patients and hospital outpatients may have one visitor during appointments. This includes primary care clinics and the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Breast Care Center and Lab. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment.
• Hospital visitors may bring in packages and flowers.
• NH+C will accept flower deliveries for hospital patients.
Northfield Hospital’s Long Term Care Center is not allowing visitors. Full restrictions continue for the Long Term Care Center, to protect residents from possible exposure to coronavirus. (Skilled nursing facilities are regulated separately from hospitals, with different requirements.) No deliveries are allowed for the Long Term Care Center.