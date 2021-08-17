A Montgomery man accused of having sex with a minor was given a stayed sentence of 48 months in prison after his attorney successfully argued that an initial sentence was more than state guidelines allowed.
John Patrick Webster, 55, was charged in July 2018 with third-degree criminal sexual assault, solicitation of a minor and using electronic communications to describe sexual conduct with a child after engaging in sexual acts with a teenager. Police were able to contact Webster, a convicted sex offender, and posing as the teen, got Webster to admit he wanted to engage in and photograph sexual acts with the victim.
Webster pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in September 2019 and was sentenced to 60 months stayed. The remaining charges were dismissed.
But Webster's attorney in June argued that the criminal history score was calculated inaccurately. In Minnesota, criminal history scores are based on prior felony convictions and are used to help judges determine sentences for convicted felons.
Rice County Judge Jeffrey Johnson re-sentenced Webster Aug. 6.
Webster must also serve nine years probation, register as a predatory offender and remain law abiding or risk being sent to prison.
Faribault man sentenced for child pornography possession
A Faribault man whose missing cell phone led prosecutors to charge him with possession of child pornography has agreed to plead guilty to two of the nine charges he's facing.
According to an Aug. 9 plea agreement, prosecutors will ask to have the remaining possession of child pornography charges dismissed in exchange for Rolando Baltazar's guilty plea.
Baltazar, 39, was charged in July 2018 after Faribault hotel employees discovered his cell phone left in a hotel common area. To help identify the owner, the employees looked through the phone and after reportedly discovering several images of unclothed girls, called police.
Police obtained a search warrant for the phone, and sent nearly 1,800 images from the phone to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Center reported that 44 images “appear(ed) to contain child victims who have been identified by law enforcement.”
Baltazar pleaded guilty to a single count of possession in October 2018, but asked to withdraw the plea the following May, accusing his then-attorney of sharing privileged information with prosecutors. Judge Karie Anderson approved the request later that month.
The arrangement, put before the court this month, would have Baltazar serving a maximum of 90 days in jail or electronic home monitoring, and five years of supervised probation. He would also be required to register as a predatory offender.
Baltazar is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 2.