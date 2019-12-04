Rice County residents could be paying less for county taxes come 2020 than the November estimates show.
About $420,000 can come out of next year's budget, County Administrator Sara Folsted told the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Much of that total — about $320,000 — comes from savings on a new countywide phone system.
The county had planned to finance the project, but because the cost was lower than anticipated, it can use that financing to cover planned expenditures that had been included in the proposed 2020 budget.
Other reductions include $50,000 in highway sales tax, $28,000 for state police aid and $14,000 following a change in how candidates for employment are vetted.
The board on Tuesday approved a change in its merit system, moving away from having the state determine which job applicants best suited each position before passing them on to the county. Folsted said that the state review lengthened the hiring process and sometimes excluded good candidates from the pool. The county, which got state approval to make the change, will now handle those reviews.
A $35,000 expenditure for extension staff that had been overlooked needs to be included in the budget, Folsted said.
She also recommended adding a new corrections officer, a suggestion that surprised Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Jail staff, Dunn said, have been working forced overtime to make up for employee vacations and sick leave. That's caused some burnout among corrections officers and in one case led to a resignation.
"This is one area where we're seeing some difficulty," he said, adding that officers can easily find positions in nearby counties where the workload isn't so demanding.
In addition to relieving pressure on staff, Commissioner Jeff Docken noted that the additional position would likely cut overtime expenses.
That changes, if approved Dec. 17 by the board, would still mean an increase in the 2020 property tax levy. But instead of a 7.4% hike, the increase —including the Housing & Redevelopment Authority levy — would be 6.25%.
Even without the cuts, Rice County has one of the lowest levies per capita in the state, ranking 83rd out of 87 counties, according to data compiled by Olmsted County. Its per capita levy in 2020 — before the proposed cuts —would have been $429, according to Olmsted County.
In comparison, Steele County is ranked 50th, with a 2020 per capita levy of $698. Goodhue County is 35th with $792, Le Sueur County is 31st with $809. Cook County, along Minnesota's North Shore, was No. 1 at $1,926. Last was Dakota County at $338.
Being near the bottom shouldn't necessarily be viewed favorably, said Folsted, who pointed out that when taxes are low even modest changes can appear high when looking at percentages.
Earlier this year, commissioners conceded that having very low taxes may also mean that needed services aren't being delivered as they should be.