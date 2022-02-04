Pieces of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple construction paper lined the floor of a room inside Trinity Lutheran Church Wednesday evening.
Members of the Faribault Lutheran School staff transformed the church's room into a life-size version of Candy Land, Kindergarten Edition, filled with brightly colored decorations and props.
Kindergarten teacher Erin Banks said they've traditionally always held a family pre-k fun night, but this year they took it to a different level.
Parents of current Trinity School students volunteered their time and dressed up as characters of the classical board game. Some of the characters included Bazz the dog and Gramma Nutt in the peanut brittle house by Dustin and Andrea Peterson; Mrs. Mint in the Candy Cane Forest by Kelli Maas, Grandma Gooey in Chocolate Mountain by Gabriella Banks and Mamma Ginger Tree by Karmin Gramse.
Other characters included Princess Lolly, Lord Licorice and Jolly, and a chubby monster representing gumdrops.
Together, Banks and second grade teacher Bailey Gare welcomed children by the Kinderland Entrance and instructed them on how to play the game.
Children drew a colored piece of paper out of a paper bag, and were requested to hop on the board to that specific color. Once they got to certain stations, where the real-life characters were waiting, they could participate in that activity.
Banks said one skill needed for kindergarten is knowing how to write your name. When children stopped at the ice cream slopes with Queen Frostine, they wrote their name on a piece of paper in rainbow colors.
Children could also go to Chocolate Mountain to meet Grandma Gooey and trace the letters of their name using their fingers.
Banks said they tried to keep the activities simple enough so parents are able to do them at home with supplies they already have at their house.
"It's great skills for kids to practice, and also helps parents see what's expected once kids get to kindergarten," Banks said. "We do it early in the year, so kids have time over the summer to work on those things."
Banks said family nights also give parents the opportunity to see if their child is ready for kindergarten, and keep parents actively involved in their child's education.
Along with the activities, families could enjoy a free spaghetti dinner. The event was open to any child entering kindergarten, whether they will be a Faribault Lutheran School student or not.
"We just want to start those conversations and help kids learn these skills early enough to be ready for kindergarten," Banks said. "Because it's over supper, it's easy and convenient for parents to come on a work night."
Parents like Nic and Alicia Luscier said it was a great opportunity for their son Parker to get a firsthand look at where he will be attending school this fall.
Kelli Maas, parent of a FLS kindergartner Liam, said the event was just one of many fun activities FLS hosts over the school year.
"They do all kinds of stuff and have a lot of fun events," Maas said. "We love it here."
Wednesday's event was put on entirely by volunteers. Banks said many FLS parents, like Maas, stepped up to help out.
"It's like one big family here," she said. "FLS parents show an overwhelming amount of support."