Making a county-owned building once used by the Faribault Woolen Mill usable for anything other than storage again would cost at least $3.5 million, Rice County commissioners learned Tuesday.
The county has hired Wold Architects and Engineers to study redevelopment opportunities for the county parcels around the County Government Services Building.
At a workshop meeting Tuesday, Wold representatives gave commissioners a history of the building at the corner of Fourth Street NW and Second Avenue NW and a cost estimate for essential updates.
After hearing the price tag of $3.5 million to $5 million, two commissioners said they do not believe saving the building would be a prudent investment.
No timeline for a final decision on the building’s future has yet been decided.
Now used for county storage, the building was constructed in 1895 as a storefront and office for the Faribault Woolen Mill.
An application to add the building to the National Register of Historic Places was denied in 1990. The building has lost some of its historic architectural elements over the years, Wold officials said, including a rooftop cornice and the original storefront façade.
“It’s a very neat building, but it just doesn’t look like it used to,” said Commissioner Dave Miller.
Needed rehabilitation work includes stabilizing the deteriorating foundation, a new roof, windows, plumbing and heating systems, and a full interior remodel, a Wold analysis determined. The study placed the current value of the building at a little over $100,000.
The estimate of $3.5 million to $5 million is merely to make the building usable again, said Jonathan Loose, a Wold partner.
“The investment that we talked about is really just to modernize the building to today’s standard,” Loose said. “It doesn’t bring it back to that historical architecture. That’s a different kind of cost calculation all together.”
County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said the county won’t have any need for the building if a new Public Safety Center is built.
The county could sell it to a private investor or rent it, but county officials questioned the viability of those options, because there already are open storefronts in the downtown area.
“With the amount of rent you can capture from that, it just makes no fiscal sense whatsoever,” Miller said.
Commissioner Jeff Docken also stated he does not support the cost.
“I’m sure there is going to be controversy behind whatever decision is made,” he said. “But I don’t think this is a fiscally responsible decision to go ahead and spend this kind of money.”
Wold representatives will next present their findings to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission on Feb. 16. They suggested the City Council and Board of Commissioners then hold a joint meeting to discuss the options.