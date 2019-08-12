Faribault Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for mail scams after a Faribault senior citizen received a fraudulent invoice claiming to be from Capital One.
The letter was dated July 20, one day after Capital One determined that an outside individual had gained unauthorized access to Capital One’s servers and stole personal information. Capital One believes that approximately 100 million individuals in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada may have been affected, which would make the data breach one of the largest in U.S. history. However, the Faribault individual who received the invoice was not an owner of any Capital One accounts.
The phishing letter masqueraded as a simple Capital One invoice, with no request for the recipient to send further money or contact Capital One. The invoice did, however, include a fraudulent phone number. Calling the fraudulent phone number and giving out any sort of personal information would leave one at risk of financial and identity theft.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that these days, it is absolutely essential for people to exercise caution in regard to phone calls, mailings and online communications claiming to be from legitimate financial institutions. With just a few crucial pieces of personal data, thieves could very quickly wipe out a person’s financial accounts.
“Anything you get in the mail that seems too good to be true, or where you have to verify personal information, you need to be very, very cautious,” said Bohlen. “You’re much better doing transactions in person at a financial institution than doing anything online or by mail.”