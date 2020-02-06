Faribault High School sophomores Sam Kenney and Erik Hagre weren’t obligated to audition for a Minnesota State Honor Choir — they did it voluntarily.
“I wanted to try new things this year,” Kenney said.
Added Hagre: “I actually did it last year and decided to try for it again. It was fun.”
After practicing for a few days, Kenney and Hagre recorded themselves singing “Sally Gardens” for their audition. Both boys made the cut, and will sing with the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Minnesota 9-10 Honor Choir at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.
The ACDA-MN Honor Choir program receives over 2,400 applications annually for its seven programs, which each perform at separate concerts throughout the year. These choirs include the State 4-5-6 Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs for elementary and middle school students, the State 7-8 TTB and SSA Choirs and the State 9-10 SSAA, SATB and TBB (the letters represent soprano, alto, tenor and bass). Of these applicants, over 940 students across the state are chosen.
Both tenors, Kenney and Hagre were placed in the State 9-10 SATB Choir, which includes over 140 freshmen and sophomores across the state. This choir includes 36 tenors total.
Hagre said the audition process didn't feel too competitive to him, but Kristin Kivell, executive assistant for ACDA-MN, said almost 1,100 students auditioned for the 9-10 ensembles this year. Choral directors and ACDA members do a blind screening of the submissions, upload the recordings and send them to a panel of other choral directors from Minnesota.
“It’s an honor when you are selected because we have about 450 in that high school [age range] that are selected out of the 1,100," Kivell said. "So they are top-notch singers if they get in."
Minnesota Honor Choir students rehearse their songs with their school choir directors before they come together for the first time the day of the concert. The day-long rehearsal starts early in the morning at another venue, and the students then walk over to Central Lutheran Church for the evening performance.
Three guest conductors from colleges and universities direct these students in their individual 9-10 choirs. For the State 9-10 SATB Choir, the guest conductor is Aimee Beckman-Collier, director of choral studies at Drake University in Iowa. Her choir ensembles have performed at major international venues, and she has also conducted in Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall.
It’s a great, great day with a lot of great music making," Kivell said. "For many of these students, it's a chance to sing in a bigger ensemble than they're used to."
Kenney and Hagre are fairly new to the choir scene. Both attended Cannon River STEM School as elementary students, so their full choir experience began last year, as freshmen at FHS. They agreed the best part about choir is singing, and Sam added he likes their director, Jonah Heinen, and the vocal warm-ups they do at the start of class.