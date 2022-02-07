For 41 years, Doug Knutson made sure Faribault City Hall was as safe and clean as possible.
The longtime city maintenance engineer is retiring on Tuesday.
"He handles a lot of the custodial work at City Hall," said Paul Peneasky, director of Parks and Recreation and Knutson's supervisor. "That includes light duty maintenance, and minor electrical and plumbing as long as it wouldn’t require a permit or special license.”
Knutson began his career as a custodian at the library and community center.
“I still remember the interview with Robert E. Burke and Martina Bursik. They took a big chance, and it stuck,” Knutson Said.
From there Knutson was sent to City Hall, where he stayed for the next 38 years.
In this time, Doug has seen a lot of people come and go through City Hall.
“In 41 years, I’ve had seven mayors, eight administrators, eight financial directors, 10 police chiefs, and nine fire chiefs,” he said.
In addition to his work at City Hall, Knutson spent 29 years as a volunteer firefighter.
Now that he is retiring, he wants to find a new way to help the community. Because of his background with firefighting, Knutson saw the potential to make a difference by taking the Community Emergency Response Team. The classes offered by the Fire Department train citizens to help during natural disasters and some other emergencies. By joining the CERT team, Knutson will keep helping the community when it needs it the most.
Peneasky explained why Knutson is so well known and respected.
“He is dependable. I can't remember Doug ever taking a sick day," Peneasky said. "He always has a joke to tell; always willing to take a shot at a project.”
Peneasky said Knutson has a strong work ethic.
“Everyone knows Doug. They know they can call him and he will react to whatever the situation is," Peneasky said. "He often covers extra duties, always making sure everything is safe and up to standards."
Knutson doesn’t mind going the extra mile or taking on extra responsibilities because it is in his nature.
“I think it's just the way I was brought up." he said. "I took the job to heart. I’ve always had the saying that I only have one chance to impress anybody. I wouldn't want anyone to get hurt.”
The next person to fill this role at City Hall has a lot to live up to.
“We are currently advertising the position. Big shoes to fill, Peneasky said. "Doug has seen a lot of building construction over the years and he knows a lot of the little nuances of these buildings and issues,”
Knutson is leaving one key piece of advice to the next person to come.
“Part of the job is to keep the building clean, but treat the building like it's your house. You only get one chance to impress anybody,” he said.
In 41 years, Knutson also learned the inner workings of the new buildings around town. Whether he learned by catching on quickly to the existing buildings or watching along as the new buildings were built, he made a point to care about each one.
Knutson said he loved his career with the city, but with another grandkid on the way, he decided it was time to start a new chapter.
“After that much time, the journey ends, and on to a new journey,” Knutson said.
Knutson wanted to recognize the people who got him started as a custodian.
“I want to thank Robert E. Burke and Martina Bursik for taking me on, and Pat Hentges for moving me over to City Hall… Robert and Martha are long gone now, but they took a big chance hiring me,” Knutson said.
Knutson will be "majorly missed by a lot of us at City Hall," Peneasky said
"To see people putting in 41 years at one location is really rare," he said.