Northfield city leaders are expressing apprehension over a plan to rezone land along a stretch of I-35 between Faribault and Hwy. 19 from Urban Expansion to Commercial Industrial.
Included in the county's updated comprehensive plan, it's a change they say could work against city goals and draw business away from the community.
The area, which runs from slightly north of Hwy. 19 to County Road 8, lacks infrastructure to support commercial development the county’s draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan proposes. At its southern end, just north of land recently annexed into the city of Faribault, would be hundreds more acres set aside for industrial and commercial development. It’s seen as likely that land would eventually become part of Faribault.
County Administrator Sara Folsted said a public hearing and approval of the plan, which began in 2015, has been paused until 2021 as officials seek further feedback and continue addressing COVID-19.
“No one wanted to rush the process, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig noted the City Council was set to consider submitting a letter regarding the Comp Plan to Rice County Dec. 1 but delayed doing so to give staff additional time to develop options for the council.
EDA: Plan runs counter to city goals
According to Northfield Economic Development Authority members, the goal to rezone the stretch of the interstate potentially conflicts with Northfield’s desire to densify the city and attract businesses to town. The stretch does not fall within city limits, and extending infrastructure from Northfield would be costly.
EDA member/Northfield city councilor Jessica Peterson White, who previously served as a Rice County commissioner, said this fall that the plan to target the section for commercial/industrial development “is an area of serious concern.” She said Rice County officials have not provided sufficient reasoning for doing so.
To make the development reality, the county will need to collect revenue from either Faribault or Northfield to complete needed infrastructure work. In noting the ongoing competition to attract businesses between the cities of Northfield and Faribault, EDA member Mike Strobel called the proposal “basically a power grab,” for Faribault.
Folsted denied the plan favors one community over another.
In a presentation to the City Council in October, Rice County Zoning Administrator Trent McCorkell called the I-35 corridor expansion “a main part” of commercial/industrial development in the county. However, he said, the inclusion of the proposed expansion doesn’t mean the entire portion, which is privately held, will be developed. He noted Faribault has developed to the north on the corridor within the last few years, and the proposed plan accommodates that shift as well as the city’s inclusion of the expansion in future planning.
During a recent meeting, EDA member Rachel Leatham was struck by the enormity of the goals identified in the plan and its potential implications on the local tax rate. Also, she said the language and spirit of the plan seems out of sync with the city’s stated goals.
“The plan just seems really tone deaf in terms of our culture,” she said.
Nort Johnson, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president/CEO, doesn't agree with the concerns expressed by Northfield officials, noting any growth on the corridor is going to benefit all of Rice County. To Johnson, the area will draw development and focus on needed subregional growth instead of focusing on the economic growth of individual cities.
“All boats will rise with this tide,” he said.
In declining to take a stance on the plan, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Lisa Peterson said the Chamber doesn’t typically take positions on such initiatives, but sends the information to members and encourages business officials to express their opinions to elected officials.
County engineer: Road work synergizes with plans
Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe said county officials hope 23 miles of I-35 frontage road north of Faribault is developed by the end of 2025 at a projected $25 million cost.
He noted the county has, over the last seven years, rebuilt the previously antiquated 11-mile stretch of frontage road on the west side of the interstate it received from the state decades ago when I-35 was developed.
The county is also planning work on a 5-mile stretch of County Road 46 from Hwy. 19 to the Scott County border in 2024. In addition, the county has received state grants to upgrade a portion of the frontage road on the east side of the interstate due to the perceived economic development potential of the stretch.
It's worth noting that while city and county officials in October 2018 courted state legislative leaders, hoping for assistance with a new interchange at County Road 9 and the interstate, Faribault city leaders have since redirected economic development efforts to the southwest side of the city near Hwy. 60 and I-35.
Officials had hoped to work on a stretch of County Road 76 from County Road 8 to County Road 1 this year, but that project has been delayed due to issues over eminent domain and the COVID-induced closures of the state courts. It's expected to be on track for 2021.
Though Luebbe noted the frontage roads would have likely been rebuilt regardless of any land use changes, he acknowledged the synergy such work has with any future commercial/industrial development on the stretch.
Townships request thorough plan, express concern
Forest Township borders I-35 on much of the land the zoning changes would occur on.
Forest Township Supervisor Charlie Peters, a Rice County Planning and Zoning Board member, said he hasn’t read through the proposed comp plan and couldn’t take a stand on the possible changes because he wasn’t aware of the industries that could locate on the stretch.
“We’d like to see it done, just planned out well,” he said of the stretch. “We’ve gotta have sewer and water in place before they just haphazardly develop.”
In a letter to Rice County, the Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors asked officials to reconsider whether rezoning the entire area commercial/industrial was the best use of the land. Supervisors asked the county to consider state statute identifying the need to preserve quality ag land.
“The comments related to that area were that the development plan was really poorly defined, so in other words there didn’t seem to be any specific strategy or actions for getting utilities there, sewer, water, transportation,” said Supervisor Glen Castore.
Despite the township’s concerns, Castore said the board isn’t sure whether any development would be beneficial or detrimental to the township. He noted rezoning an area doesn’t guarantee development will take place.
Plan draws pushback from local landowners
During a July 21 meeting of the Rice County Board of Commissioners, residents Diane Vonruden and Sam Sunderlin, and former Bridgewater Supervisor Kathleen Doran-Norton expressed apprehension over the rezoning plan. During the meeting, Vonruden suggested the county has bent over backward to attract development she and many of her neighbors believe detrimental to the serene, ag-centered life she enjoys.
The most recent project proposed for the area, Wolf Creek Autobahn, was pulled by the developer after he lost development rights to a large portion of land off County Road 1. Landowners working with Krzyzaniak requested and obtained zoning changes that would have allowed the project, which included hundreds of condos, a 5.6-mile track, an RV park and associated retail outlet and a restaurant, to move forward. It was a project roundly criticized by area residents concerned with anticipated increases in traffic and noise, and harm to the environment and area wildlife.
Sunderlin, who represents a new nonprofit, Forest Economic Development Association, asked for qualified planning engineers to “help determine what is feasible, and provide a very specific plan to ensure that only compatible, inclusive and sustainable developments be allowed as our neighbors.”
In late 2015, the county held three public meetings on what a new Comprehensive Plan should include. Nearly 100 attended. There have been several stops and starts since then; some delays were related to new staff working on the project and getting them acclimated to their new jobs.