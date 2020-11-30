Two former Rice County jail inmates are alleging Rice County failed to train and supervise its deputies, and that those omissions not only led to injuries suffered at the hands of a rogue former corrections officer, but didn't discourage other officers to speak up as Ingham needlessly took out his aggressions on the inmates.
One of the two suits, filed by Marcus Allen King, also names the city of Faribault and two of its police officers, and several county corrections and law enforcement officers as plaintiffs. The other, filed by Elizabeth Benjamin names Rice County and former corrections officer James David Ingham.
The suits, filed Sept. 17 in U.S. District Court, say Ingham abused and tortured the the jail inmates following their Sept. 6-7, 2019 arrests on drunken driving, and that Rice County, which had previously disciplined Ingham for mistreating inmates, harassing coworkers and lying when questioned about alleged policy violations, should have known Ingham posed a risk to inmates' health and safety.
Ingham, who was placed on administrative leave following the incidents, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of misconduct of a public officer, one count for each victim. Prosecutors initially filed seven charges against Ingham, including felony third-degree assault, but asked to have all but the two dismissed in exchange for Ingham's guilty plea.
Ingham is no longer a county employee, though the date and nature of his departure aren't being released by the Rice County Attorney's Office.
According to Minnesota District Court filings, Benjamin was arrested Sept. 6. That evening, following a discussion with Ingham and Deputy Stacy Sartor, Ingham allegedly stepped into Benjamin's cell and confronted her. As Benjamin backed away from Ingham, he stepped toward her and struck her in the chest with enough force to throw her into the air and against a jailhouse wall, according to court filings. She reportedly needed four staples to close a head wound.
Early the following morning, Ingham removed King from the holding cell so the booking process could be completed. When a commotion ensued, additional deputies and police officers assisted Ingham in carrying King from the holding room, according to the federal lawsuit. King was then placed face down on a hallway floor with hands cuffed behind his back while deputies reportedly put him in a restraint chair.
As King was put into the chair, Ingham allegedly kneed King in the groin, applied pressure to King's neck and "extreme pressure" over his face and nose. While King begged for help and for Ingham to stop, Ingham continued to used "excessive and unnecessary" force against King over an extended period of time, according to the suit.
King's suit alleges that as many as nine Rice County deputies and Faribault officers watched a Ingham abused King, and that despite an obligation to intervene, failed to do so.
In two emails, sent by a sheriff’s deputy and Faribault Police officer to their respective supervisors and reviewed by investigators late last year, officers expressed concerns that Ingham used excessive force against King, pressing his arm on the inmate’s neck when King was passively resisting, pushing the handcuffed inmate into a restraint chair and pressing his knee into the inmate’s groin. Twice, Ingham reportedly applied pressure just under King's nose to subdue him, once when he was physically unable to comply, according to Rice County charging documents.
Rice County, in its Nov. 13 response to King's suit, admits that Ingham's was "guilty of malfeasance of office, willful neglect of duty and bad faith," but argue that the county and its deputies aren't responsible for either King or Benjamin's injuries. Instead, the county's attorney argues that King and Benjamin's illegal acts contributed to or brought about any damages incurred.
Responses from Ingham and the city of Faribault are not yet available.