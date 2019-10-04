Community members from all walks of life came together last week to support Rice County Area United Way last week as the newly merged nonprofit kicked off its first joint fundraising campaign.
Rice County Area United Way Executive Director Penny Hillemann, who previously served as executive director of Northfield Area United Way, insisted that there will be no significant changes in the way that United Way serves Rice County.
According to Hillemann, programs that are funded by the United Way serve one in three Rice County residents. Like both of its predecessor chapters, Rice County Area United Way will focus on improving the financial stability, health and education of Rice County residents.
Hillemann said that the group hopes to raise a total of about $470,000, with a goal of $370,000 from Northfield area donors and $100,000 from Faribault area donors. Those totals would represent a modest increase over the totals raised last year by the Faribault and Northfield Area United Way chapters
After a strong 2017 campaign, Northfield Area United Way set a robust goal of $400,000 for 2018's campaign. It fell well short of that goal and declined from their 2017 total, netting only $354,000. Faribault United Way was able to raise around $90,000 without a formally organized campaign.
Among the most prominent Rice County nonprofits funded in part by United Way are Rice County Habitat for Humanity, HealthFinders Collaborative, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative/Faribault Youth Investment, HOPE Center, Project ABLE and Ruth’s House. Over 99% of United Way funds are spent directly in the local community.
This year, donors will have the option to specify if they would like to see their money specifically spent on charities that primarily serve the Faribault area, charities that primarily serve the Northfield area or both. Donors can even choose to have their money spent specifically on one organization.
“Some people like that because then they know that’s what their donation is supporting,” Hilllemann said. “It gives them extra peace of mind to know that the funds are staying local.”
The two United Way chapters began discussing a merger after Faribault United Way Executive Director Adam VonRuden informed the Faribault United Way board of his intentions to leave his position in 2018. At the time, Faribault’s United Way chapter was one of the smallest in Minnesota by revenue.
Faribault’s Anne Marie Leland is among the community members serving on the merged group’s board of directors. Leland said that the group is excited to be working together and hopes to develop bold plans to serve the needs of the Rice County area.
“We’re wanting to do more. We’ve just started meeting as a joint board and we’re still making plans and fleshing out our vision,” she said. “We really hope to maximize the strengths of both communities.”
Erica Staab-Absher serves as executive director of Faribault’s HOPE Center, which provides resources for victims of domestic violence in Rice County. Staab-Asher said that the Northfield Area and Faribault organizations had long been among the HOPE Center’s strongest supporters.
Staab-Asher said she’s hopeful that Rice County Area United Way will be able to better serve not only the HOPE Center but other critically important nonprofits throughout Rice County.
“We’re excited that now that United Way has partnered together,” she said. “I think as we get the word out about Rice County Area United Way, what they stand for and how they support organizations like ours, the community will rally behind them.”