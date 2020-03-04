Former Vice President Joe Biden enjoyed a strong Super Tuesday, racking up wins across the country amid a late polling surge and at the expense of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Biden carried 10 of the 14 state contests up for grabs on Tuesday, sweeping the south and securing shock victories elsewhere. Sanders won the remaining four, including delegate rich California. Few of Biden’s wins were more dramatic or surprising than his comfortable triumph in Minnesota, where his campaign spent little time or money.
Biden’s surge carried over into Rice County, where he swept all but two precincts.
In addition to the DFL primary, more than 1,400 Rice County Republicans came out to vote in their own primary. President Donald Trump was the only candidate on the ballot, although a write-in option was available.
Paul and Claire Froelich of Faribault were among those 1,400 Trump supporters who came out to back the President. The Froelichs cited the strong economy, along with Trump’s policies on immigration, the military and abortion as reasons for their support.
On the DFL side, Sanders lost the county but carried Northfield, where a majority of primary votes were cast. Most Democratic primary voters, about four in five, according to exit polls, said they plan on supporting the Democratic nominee in November.
Husband-and-wife Eric and Emily Hazlett of Northfield voted at the Northfield Retirement Community with their 5½ -year-old son in tow. Committed DFLers, the couple didn’t say who they supported, because they are seeking party unity.
“Civic engagement,” Emily said of why she participated in the primary. “I like being involved with this process. I definitely like voting on voting day. I like setting some time aside to come in here. It’s an important part of our process for our nation’s health.”
The couple’s top issue at the national level is having affordable access to education and health care. They share a disdain for how Trump has led the nation, and are committed to supporting whichever Democrat ends up opposing Trump in the fall.
“President Trump is so divisive,” Emily said.
“Disrespectful,” Eric added of his opinion of Trump. To the Hazletts, the president lacks respect for the Constitution and rule of law, and checks and balances.
Voters on both college campuses clearly had a different perspective, but Warren fared reasonably well across the city. St. Olaf College sophomore Claire Mueller was among those who cast their vote for Warren.
“I just really like what she stands for, and especially looking at the candidates, with Pete (Buttigieg) and Amy (Klobuchar) dropping out, I think she is a really good center between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders,” she said.
Mueller also committed to voting for the Democratic nominee but identifies with the progressive wing of the party. She said she wants to reverse the Trump administration’s tough stance on Planned Parenthood and is supporter of a “Medicare for All” single-payer health system.
“Health care is a fundamental human right that everyone should have access to,” Mueller said.
Electability
Outside of Northfield, Biden performed well, pulling support from voters across the ideological spectrum. Faribault resident Kristine Sellentine cast her first vote in a primary election for the former vice president.
“I voted Republican most of my life, but then Trump came along,” she said. “We have to get him out before he does more damage to our country.”
Sellentine said she decided to back Biden because she thinks he could beat Trump. She also said she wants to see a president with a less divisive style of leadership, and believes Biden could fit the bill.
“I think it could undo a lot of the damage,” she said.
Bob Irby of Faribault said he wants to see a strong Democratic candidate to oppose Trump. Instead of Biden, he cast his vote for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, citing Bloomberg’s active campaign and experience.
“I think he’s shown he can manage a city,” Irby said. “He has hard-earned experience in governing.”
Still others enthusiastically pulled the lever for Sanders, citing the democratic socialist’s strong support for left wing policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Kirsten Coons of Faribault supported Sanders four years ago and backed him again on Tuesday.
“He’s the one who gives me the most hope,” she said. “He looks out for everyone, wants to make sure that everyone has a chance to succeed.”
For their part, Lonsdale voters were strongly behind Biden, with a majority casting their vote for the former vice president. Retired critical care nurse Pat Chant supported Sanders in 2016, but switched to vote for Biden this time.
Chant said she’s particularly concerned about health care and wants to see a candidate with a straightforward approach to discussing the challenges America faces. She ultimately decided to cast her vote for Biden because of fears that Sanders could lose to Trump.
Phyllis Freeman of Faribault ultimately voted for Sanders, but had a very hard time choosing him over Biden for the same reason. Exit polls showed that across the state, Biden dominated among voters concerned first and foremost about the issue of “electability.”
Sanders has tried to build an electability case by insisting that he could attract and mobilize young voters. However, while Sanders fared extremely well among the young voters on Tuesday, turnout among the demographic was low. In Minnesota, Sanders won 2/3rds of voters under 30, but they comprised only a fifth of the electorate. A majority of Democratic primary voters were over 45, and Biden crushed Sanders among that demographic by nearly 40 points.
Biden also benefited from a surge in support from late deciding voters after his large win in South Carolina. Subsequently two of Biden’s rivals, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, withdrew from the race and endorsed him.
Prior to Klobuchar’s withdrawal and endorsement, Minnesota was expected to be a close fight between Sanders and the home state senator. A Star-Tribune/MPR News poll of 500 likely primary voters released Feb. 23 pegged Klobuchar at 29% support with Sanders at 23%. In that poll, Biden was lagging in single digits with just 9% support. That would have marked a catastrophic result, most likely locking him entirely out of the race to secure Minnesota’s 75 delegates.
Under Democratic Party nominating rules, most delegates are allocated proportionally to candidates which clear 15% of the vote in congressional districts. Other delegates are allocated proportionally based on statewide results, with the same 15% threshold.
While Klobuchar’s late move may have provided a special boost for the former vice president’s campaign in Minnesota, the North Star State was far from the only one where Biden enjoyed strong success despite a minimal campaign presence.
Across Super Tuesday states, Sanders outspent the former vice president by an 8 to 1 margin on television commercials. And former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s self-funding campaign outspent Biden on Super Tuesday ads by a whopping 60 to 1 margin. It didn’t seem to matter. Bloomberg only won in tiny American Samoa, and struggled to hit the 15% delegate threshold in most places. In Minnesota he won just 8%, leaving him with 0 delegates. On Wednesday, Bloomberg dropped out and threw his support behind Biden.
Dramatic turn
The Minnesota results also mark a dramatic turn of fortune for Sanders, who carried the state by more than 20 points in 2016. The state’s move from a caucus to a primary appears to have hurt Sanders, who performed extremely well in caucus states in 2016.
Across Minnesota, Sanders was able to increase his vote total from 2016 by nearly 100,000 votes. However, turnout nearly quadrupled under the new election format, increasing from 204,610 in 2016 to 744,567 in 2020.
Even though she dropped out on Monday night, Klobuchar still pulled more than 5% of the vote and won some small counties in the rural western part of the state. Early voting likely impacted Klobuchar’s vote totals.
Sanders still came in second and had his strong areas, faring particularly well among young voters according to exit polls. That strength was reflected in his overwhelming triumph in the precincts containing St. Olaf and Carleton College students.
Warren had a very disappointing election night, coming in third in her home state, but in Minnesota she won 15.4% of the vote, narrowly clearing the 15% threshold required to earn statewide delegates. Minnesota was just one of four states on the night where Warren was able to exceed 15%. However, she fell short of the 15% mark in six of the state’s eight Congressional Districts, clearing it only in the St. Paul-based 4th District and Minneapolis-based 5th District.
Warren has raised nearly $30 million over the last month and insisted on Tuesday night that she will remain in the race. However, with estimates suggesting that she won less than 10% of the available delegates, speculation remains rampant that she will drop out.
Sanders won self-described “very liberal” voters, but they only comprised about a quarter of the electorate. Biden easily won more moderate voters and carried female voters, who comprised nearly 60% of the electorate, by 16%.
Following the Super Tuesday results, one third of the delegates have been allocated, although the precise result in the crucial California race remains unclear as ballot counting is expected to go on for weeks.
A half-dozen states will vote on Mar. 10, with the largest of them being Michigan, Washington and Missouri. Mar. 17 will be even bigger, with Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio going to the polls. In total two-thirds of the delegates will be allocated by the end of the month.