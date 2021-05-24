The Faribault Economic Development Authority on Thursday made $200,000 available for an incentives program intended to spark manufacturing, food processing and warehousing and distribution development within city limits.
The incentives are up to $100,000, and awards are expected to come in the form of either forgivable loans, revolving loans or a combination of the two.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen noted targeted industries include advanced manufacturing, food processing, warehousing and distribution, and avionics. Funding is expected to cover up to 1.5% of the total project cost/investment, $2,500 per job created with a minimum wage of $16 per hour plus benefits. Applicants must reportedly demonstrate that such assistance is critical to staying in Faribault.
Awards can be used to offset overall project costs, including for real and personal property acquisition and site development, company relocation expenses to move operations to Faribault, facility construction and/or property improvement costs and equipment purchases.
While the EDA still doesn’t have a continuous funding source for the program, Kuennen noted it could consider each application on its own merits.
“The Faribault EDA recognizes that sometimes projects require incentives outside of traditional revolving loans in order to move forward,” a program policy and guideline document states. “The EDIF (Economic Development Incentive Fund) is intended to add an additional resource to the EDA’s program portfolio — for (projects) that are focused on recruiting and retaining targeted industries.”
In recent years, Faribault has reportedly proven skilled at attracting investments from firms in its target industries. Nonetheless, Kuennen has said the city could better tailor programming to business needs.
Thanks to favorable interest rates and a strong economy, the past decade provided an opportune time for businesses to expand. However, those low interest rates ironically made the city’s revolving loan program less effective at spurring economic investment. With no new loans over the last six years, the EDA’s non-forgivable revolving loan program had a $375,000 balance as of March.