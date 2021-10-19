Chamber gala 21.jpg

Saturday's Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Gala included dinner, a social hour and some great raffle prizes, including Minnesota Vikings swag signed by North State native Adam Thielen. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 2.jpg

Following the business portion of the meeting, the trio Relativity entertained attendees. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 3.jpg

Chamber gala 21 4.jpg

Chamber gala 21 5.jpg

A teal jacket, a staple for Faribault Chamber ambassadors, was also an auction item. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 6.jpg

South Central College President Annette Parker, left, and Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker, shared updates on a collaboration between the schools, local health care entities and the chamber to offer health care-related courses to FHS students. A second group of classes is coming out of the collaboration: those related to the construction trades. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 7.jpg

The gala is typically held in February so Chamber Board President Suzanne Terry didn't officially receive the oversize gavel until Saturday. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 8.jpg

Th event was held at The 3 Ten Event Center in downtown. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 9.jpg

The evening started with an array of appetizers. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 10.jpg

Checking into the gala were state Sen. John Jasinski, and Northfield businessman Chad Aldrich and his wife Han Fuchs-Aldrich. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 11.jpg

Narren Brown, dean of South Central College's Faribault campus chats with Faribault Public Schools Finance Director Andrew Adams during the Chamber gala Saturday at The 3 Ten Event Center. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 12.jpg

Faribault City Council Royal Ross found something fellow councilor Tom Spooner said very funny. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Chamber gala 21 13.jpg

Annette Parker, president of South Central College, spoke of the benefits of the partner between SCC, Faribault schools, the health care community, and the Chamber/local businesses. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)

