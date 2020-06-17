A campground located just outside of Faribault’s city limits could hook up to the city water and sewer if plans reviewed by the City Council Tuesday night come to fruition.
The request came from the prior owners of Camp Faribo, a 50-year-old private campground located along Bagley Avenue. Though it’s not adjacent to property current in city limits, Camp Faribo sits less than a mile from the I-35-Lyndale S exit.
When the property’s current owners, Steve and Janet Slaveski, bought the property from Esther and John Albertus in 2018, a regular inspection determined that the septic system did not meet state regulations. Though the sale still went through, a clause included in the purchase agreement specified that the Albertuses would bear responsibility for solving the septic issue. They hired contractor Tom Wirtzfield of Northfield-based Advanced Septic Solutions to explore solutions.
While not in imminent danger of failing, Wirtzfield’s analysis showed that the septic system faces stress during peak times. As potential solutions, the construction of an onsite mound septic system or wastewater treatment plant were considered.
Wirtzfield ultimately determined that both of these options were not feasible. Given the site’s location in the floodplain, as well as its soil quality, Wirtzfield concluded that an onsite mound system would need more land than is currently available to ensure adequate capacity. On the other hand, an onsite wastewater treatment plant was dismissed as far too pricey for the seasonal campground. With both of those options eliminated, the campground instead began to look at connecting to city sewer.
The idea has the support of Marilee Degroot of Rice County Environmental Services. On the whole, Faribault’s City Council expressed interest in helping Camp Faribo, though councilors expressed a desire to see a more detailed agreement first.
“Eventually we’re going to expand there anyway, so why not do this now to prepare for the future?” asked Councilor Peter van Sluis. “By law, we don’t have to be good neighbors, but why not help them out?”
A centerpiece of any agreement is likely to be annexation. Camp Faribo has expressed a willingness to apply for annexation if needed to obtain sewer service, but would prefer for work on the line as soon as possible.
The city would have the option of annexing just the Camp Faribo property, thereby creating an “island annexation” similar to the one that exists around Met-Con in north Faribault. An alternative could be to annex several neighboring properties. While only a handful of neighboring properties would need to be annexed to ensure the city’s boundary remains contiguous, that could increase the amount of time and consultation needed for the annexation to be finalized.
While Camp Faribo proposed paying for the construction of a private line at the cost of $136,000, annexation would open the door for the city to construct a larger, public service line that could reach other homes and businesses in the area.
It’s unusual for the city to provide water and sewer services for a property outside the city limits. One exception came in 2012, when the city signed an agreement with Rice County to provide sewer services for several properties in the Roberds Lake area.
That scenario was vastly different than Camp Faribo’s, however. Aside from city staff time spent on the project, the county billed residents and covered all costs related to the project, which in turn was largely covered by state grants and local funding.
Through the county, the city also made sure to charge Roberds Lake area residents more for water and sewer than city residents. Then-Councilor Steve Underdahl said it only made sense, as county residents don’t pay city taxes.
Within the last year, the city also considered requests from the city of Medford and the proposed Wolf Creek Autobahn for sanitary sewer lines. Councilors reacted favorably to both proposals, with the expectation that residents of both would pay more.
Proposed by Twin Cities based developer Neal Krzyzaniak, Wolf Creek promised to bring residential , recreational and commercial development to a portion of Forrest Township adjacent to I-35, with 300 luxury villas centered around automotive entertainment. The project was put on hold in December after the developer lost access to a portion of the 466 acre-plot intended for development. Kryzaniak indicated a desire to move forward with a modified version of the development, but no application has been filed.
The city hasn’t managed to come to an agreement with Medford either, though financial analyses have suggested it could be a cost-saving move. Currently, the small town’s growth potential is currently inhibited by its aging wastewater treatment plant.
As City Administrator Tim Murray again told the Council at Tuesday’s meeting, agreeing to take on wastewater from other cities could improve the efficiency of Faribault’s plant, but comes with potential downside as well.
While the city isn’t currently near capacity, and expanding services to a project like Camp Faribo would certainly only make a miniscule dent in it, Murray raised concerns that expanding services to properties outside city limits could set a troublesome precedent.
Should properties outside of city limits begin to take up a significant portion of the treatment facility’s capacity, Murray warned that could restrict the Faribault’s ability to accommodate new business development inside city limits.