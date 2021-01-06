Faribault Public Schools is moving ahead with plans to construct a 6,500 square-foot expansion to Roosevelt Elementary School that will add four classrooms and office space.
Although the district is a government entity, its expansion plans are still required to secure approval from the city because the area is zoned residential. A similar conditional use permit, issued in 1995, allowed for the construction of the school itself. Securing the CUP means meeting with the city’s Development Review Commission, then bringing a vetted proposal to the Planning Commission and City Council. Detailed sketches of the proposed expansion were provided to the commission.
In the end, the Planning Commission endorsed the $3.8 million project’s design with little concern, or discussion at all. Echoing the comments of other members, Commission Chair Dave Albers described the resolution as “simple.”
The resolution is expected to be approved by the council in the coming weeks, and construction could begin as soon as April according to Andrew Adams, the district’s director of operations and finance.
The expansion will be home to Early Childhood Education programming currently housed at the McKinley Early Childhood Education Center. It will represent an increase in square footage for the program, though not an increase in the number of classrooms. A fenced playground will be installed around the expansion, along with other landscaping. It will not include additional parking, as existing on-site parking is already sufficient to meet the requirements laid out in the city ordinances.
Adams said that demand for Early Childhood Education has risen significantly over the last several years. Meanwhile, McKinley is separated from the district’s other spaces, making the transition to elementary school unnecessarily tougher.
“Just letting them out in an elementary building, and not shifting from building to building allows children to transition much more easily into kindergarten, first grade and so on,” he said.
The school district is still evaluating how exactly it plans to utilize the space left behind at McKinley. In the past, the district has signaled an interest in using it to house the Faribault Area Learning Center, enabling the closure of the current ALC building.
The expansion and transition is an item the School Board can approve without going to the voters. Homeowners with a property valued at $175,000 would pay $12 more in annual taxes, based on a preliminary estimate.
From the district’s perspective, a Certificate of Participation has been issued which allows investors to participate in the project. The district will be on hook for annual payments to them of $250,000 over 20 years.
Adams said that construction would take place over the summer and fall with a goal of opening next January.