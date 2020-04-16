Craig Breimhorst, the first Rice County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19, has died due to complications related to the virus. He was 71.
According to a message from his wife, Carol, Breimhorst died at 12:45 a.m. Thursday. His death is the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
A retired Faribault pastor, Breimhorst contracted the virus during a trip to Israel in early March and began experiencing symptoms the day following his return to Minnesota. He was administered a test on March 14 and learned three days later that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After being in self-quarantine for two weeks, Breimhorst was airlifted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on March 29 and placed in a drug-induced coma and put on a ventilator.
On April 9, Breimhorst was removed from the ventilator after spending 12 days in critical care. According to a public statement on Facebook from Carol, it was part of her husband’s living will that “when he dies he wants to fall back into the arms of Jesus.”
Breimhorst led Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault for 30 years. He had been working part-time at Trinity Lutheran in West Concord.
COVID-19 in Minnesota
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, anyone 70 years and older and those with underlying health conditions should stay home as much as possible during the current stay-at-home executive order from the governor’s office, including to purchase essential items.
Health officials currently recommend that anyone sick with respiratory symptoms or fever should stay at home for seven days after illness onset or 72 hours after resolution of the fever, whichever is longer. The majority of people infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and make full recoveries, but it has hard a more serious impact on the elderly and those with underlying health issues.
A total of 41,675 tests have been performed in Minnesota with 1,912 confirmed cases and 94 deaths. A total of 475 cases in the state have required hospitalization, with 103 patients in ICU as of Thursday.
The current numbers of confirmed COVID-19 area cases include Rice County with six, Steele County with nine, Waseca County with three, Dodge County with 16, Goodhue County with 17, Le Sueur County with 22, and Nicollet County with seven cases and one death.