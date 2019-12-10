The Dundas City Council on Monday night approved a 7% increase in its property tax levy.
Taxes on a $200,000 home that did not increase in value this year, however, will see a decrease of approximately $7 next year due to a drop in the tax rate, which was caused by the expiration of a couple of tax increment financing districts within city limits. According to the city, most homes increased in assessed value this year.
This year’s budget includes $1.47 million in revenue and $1.1 million in expenditures. Expenditures next year are expected to be $3.7 million, approximately $160,000 higher than the projected $3.6 million in revenue. The deficit is expected to be covered by reserves. Retired Administrator John McCarthy, who helped the city during this year’s budget process, said the city will still have ample reserves even after using the funding to fill in the gap.
Expenses included in next year’s budget include work related to construction of the new city hall building, election expenses and increased costs for general government operations, including planning and zoning, public safety and consulting.
“It’s good to hear that the taxes in the city are not going up,” Councilor Larry Fowler said after the meeting. “The citizens should be happy about that.”
The levy is mainly responsible for funding the city’s operating budget, which includes day-to-day services allowing the city to function. The rest of the city’s funding comes from licenses, permits and other aspects.
Mayor Glenn Switzer noted there was minimal discussion on the levy during the meeting because of the work officials undertook in prior work sessions. He said the city is in a “solid” financial place, highlighted by its AA- bond rating, considered good for a small town.