On Wednesday, Faribault’s City Council reviewed plans from the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library that could soon see the historic building surrounded by extra gathering spaces and parking.
Making the library an appealing and accessible gathering space has been a goal of city planners. Under the city’s recently approved Downtown Master Plan, downtown gathering spaces are envisioned to accommodate an increased number of downtown residents.
Few places would be a better fit for a downtown gathering space than Faribault’s historic and centrally located library. Late last year, librarian Delane James put some tables and benches near an old entryway to help visitors envision what might go there.
To come up with more formal and extensive plans, the Friends turned to Perkins & Will, the same architecture and design firm the city used for the Downtown Master Plan. Following the master plan, the design seeks to combine historic charm with green space.
Of course, the Friends of the Library dreamed of such a vision, but the resources have never been there to make it happen. Bringing the plan to fruition would still require significant fundraising in the near future.
But while the City Council isn’t likely to fund the project, it has spent quite a bit of money on improving the library and nearby surroundings. The council has already approved funds for roof repairs, new carpeting and a parking lot reconstruction. The city is even preparing to undertake a reconstruction project to improve Central Avenue in front of the library. To James, that means now the right time for the library to think big, and that argument won traction from several council members.
“We’re definitely on the right track,” Councilor Elizabeth Cap said. “I think this plaza is really an appealing gathering space.”
Others were somewhat more skeptical of the initial design. Noting that the library’s historic status and regal architecture make it an iconic Faribault image, Councilor Tom Spooner said he wanted to see the final design mesh well with the structure.
The library sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is within the Downtown Historic District, so such concerns will need to be actively evaluated. That also means the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission will get its say on the project.
Councilor Janna Viscomi raised concerns over the proposed pergolas, which were also a sore spot with the library board. Board members preferred the area to be a simple green space, while Viscomi suggested putting up a canopy.
““Some days, it could be raining,” Viscomi said. If you’re going to go to the effort to put something up there, why not put up a solid canopy?”
Along with the additional amenities would come parking along the east side of the library. The parking won’t exactly be new, as it’s set to replace spots lost with to the Hillside Apartment complex directly across the street. The space previously served as public parking.
Under preliminary plans, 15 additional parking spaces would be located on the southwest side of Peace Park, the small, triangular area located at the intersection of Division Street and First Avenue Northeast. The park itself is limited for development, and not only because of its awkward location.
According to the Rice County Historical Society, Peace Park was once used as a former Native American burial ground. However, City Engineer Mark Duchene said that from studying photographs, the area where extra parking would go should not disturb any burial sites.
The Heritage Preservation Commission’s Karl Vohs, who was at the meeting, raised concerns over the plan. However, Duchene said that photos of the area indicate that it was actually a part of Trunk Highway 218, and underground utilities currently pass through it.
Others raised concerns that the additional parking would result in the closure of the small Park Place street, pushing more traffic into an already crowded intersection. However, Duchene said he doubted the change would significantly hamper traffic flow.
The proposal now goes to the Heritage Preservation Commission for its input.