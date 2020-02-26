Peter van Sluis rises at 5 a.m. to drive the school bus for Faribault students, and to him, the satisfaction of his duties make the early hours worth his time and energy.
“It’s so much fun, this job,” said van Sluis, who began driving only a couple months ago. “I love it.”
The dedication and responsibilities of bus drivers like van Sluis haven’t gone unnoticed, as local students recently wrote and decorated cards to tell their drivers “thank you” for transporting them to and from school. But it isn’t only students who extended their gratitude to approximately 65 Faribault Transportation drivers this week.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Wednesday Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota, as did Mayor Kevin Voracek for the city of Faribault. Marking the fourth annual celebration, Faribault Transportation hosted an open house community meal Wednesday afternoon catered by Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack.
Bus drivers aside, local officials, school administrators, mechanics and community members gathered in the bus garage to honor drivers. To Garrett Regan, owner and manager of Faribault Transportation, the turnout of the annual meal speaks volumes about the impact of bus drivers.
“None of you brag about yourselves, so we had to create a day where we brag for you,” Regan told bus drivers who attended the meal.
Trivia, cornhole and other competitive games made for bonding opportunities for drivers and their clients and partners after the meal. Attendees also received Faribault Transportation mugs to take home.
According to van Sluis, drivers feel appreciated even without a special day dedicated to them. Regan makes radio announcements to thank the drivers and brings them donuts, the mechanics take care of the drivers by attending to the buses, and students send cards on holidays.
Working with children makes the job worthwhile for van Sluis, even when riders try to test the waters by leaving their seats. It’s a huge responsibility, he said, to not only pay attention to the road ahead but also keep students in line.
“[Students] can be rowdy, but you build a rapport with them and it gets better,” said van Sluis.
The camaraderie with the other bus drivers also makes the job enjoyable for van Sluis, and driving the bus, which requires a Class B license, is “not bad at all” now that he’s adjusted to the size.
Regan noted many of the drivers are retired and have developed strong friendships with one another. Some have become mentors to students. If they like supporting students in their athletic endeavors, driving the bus to sporting away games is one way to do it. One driver, he said, began driving a student when she started kindergarten and continued being her driver all the way through high school.
“They become part of these kids’ lives,” said Regan of the drivers. “...It’s nice to take time to appreciate what they do.”