Clicking through web pages takes time, and for those using their phone to search the latest about Falcons athletics and activities, an app could simplify the process.
The Faribault Booster Club recognized the need for an app as well, which is how the new Faribault Falcon app came to be. Project collaborators wanted the app completed and ready to download before Faribault Public Schools’ Homecoming Week, and the group achieved that goal Friday. Links to download the app for Apple iPhones and Androids are now available on the Falcon Store.
The Faribault Falcons app easily streamlines sports scores and highlights, photos, schedules, last-minute game cancelations, and Faribault Booster Club volunteer opportunities. The app focuses on activities beyond sports, like the fine arts, and as the app gains momentum, the district will add more features.
Jim Johnson, a member of the Faribault Booster club, said it was actually his son, Carter, and his friends who inspired the app. During an overnighter last year, Carter and his friends talked about the advantages of going to one place online to find all the information they needed for Falcons activities. Instead, they needed to click through different web pages on their phones, and sometimes the pages didn’t load properly.
In response to his son’s idea, Jim researched how other schools group information for easy access. He found a company willing to help with the creation of the Faribault Falcons app, and it became a collaborative effort through various assets of the district. The Faribault Booster Club financed the app and worked with Faribault Public Schools’ Community Relations Coordinator Matt Steichen, Activities Director Keith Badger and the Technology Department to launch the app.
“I think it was a no-brainer,” Jim said of the app. “We agreed it was a great communication tool. I think people were satisfied on the Booster Board that it was something kids could really enjoy to communicate with, so we moved forward with it.”
Said Steichen: “I think overall the idea is that we want to reach our audiences and get information to our Falcons fans, parents and students in any way we can and reach them where they’re at. A lot of people have their phones with them at all times, so this allows them to conveniently access information about activities.”
Jim said the collaborators wanted an app that allowed multi-level communication, and the app designers showed them templates to improve upon their base design.
Steichen said a number of other school districts use an activities app, and based on the examples he’s seen, there are a wide variety of features the Faribault district could eventually implement to engage users. He and the other collaborators want fans to submit photos and information on activities to keep the app from becoming a one-sided interaction.
“I think the product turned out great, but the fun part is it’s only just the beginning,” Jim said. “It’s only going to evolve into something bigger and better.”