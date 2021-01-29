From hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, nature photography and bird watching, the winter season not only provides layers of snow and ice, it also allows people to enjoy nature and stay active.
Although River Bend’s Interpretive Center has been closed by the pandemic, and the events and classes it regularly holds have either been postponed or gone virtual, the park’s 10 miles of multi-use trails remain open.
River Bend Nature Center Marketing Coordinator Molly Olson said staff have noticed an increase amount of traffic at the park this winter season on the days they are in the office at River Bend.
While River Bend isn’t renting out skis and snowshoes as it has in the past, its trails are being maintained by its team of volunteers. By purchasing a ski pass through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wheeler said that visitors can help support RBNC’s work.
Olson said those who are over 16 need to purchase a Great Minnesota State Ski pass through the DNR, which will last through the remainder of the season. That particular ski pass allows skiers to use all state parks trails, as well as all other grant and aid trails, like River Bend.
RBNC’s website states its trails are open, but reminds all to keep social distancing practices in mind along with River Bend visitor rules such as dogs on leash and staying on designated trails. As of Jan. 24, the ski trails were listed in “good” condition. Those interested in learning how to snowshoe can pre-register for the “Learn to Snowshoe” event taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, 27. Participants will learn how to walk in snowshoes from a naturalist and then go on a self-guided hike through River Bend. All ages are welcome to take part in this event.
Another event RBNC has in store, Olson said is a second Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe slated for Feb. 27. With January’s event sold out, Olson said they decided to give others another opportunity to join in on the fun. For this particular event, center staff line a trail with luminaries so visitors can enjoy the full moon — as long as the sky is clear. The trails are packed snow, but participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes. The cost is $10/person, with ages 5 and under free. Pre-registration is required to allow for better distancing.
Olson said small group programs begin in February. Learn more at rbnc.org.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages all those planning on enjoying their time at a park to know three key items beforehand:
• Plan ahead. Buy your vehicle permit in advance to minimize person-to-person contact. Record your confirmation number and place it on your car’s dashboard. If you’ll be skiing on groomed trails, buy your ski pass in advance, too.
• Arrive prepared. Buildings and warming shelters may not be open. Dress appropriately for the weather, and bring extra supplies with you.
• Follow the rules. Continue to follow all COVID-related guidance listed in the Outdoor Recreation Guidelines PDF. Pay attention to signs, stay home if you feel sick, try to recreate only with members of your immediate household, and practice social distancing — even outdoors.
Specific to River Bend, Olson said it’s nice because their trails are groomed for cross country skiing and hiking, so snowshoes aren’t necessarily needed. However, some parks don’t pack their trails, so Olson recommends checking what the parks do (as far grooming or packing measures) before venturing out.