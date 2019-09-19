When Paul Mooty walked into the Faribault Woolen Mill in March 2011, it was like stepping into a documentary that had frozen mid-frame.
After a 145-year history, the mill had abruptly shut down during the Great Recession. There was little warning; employees were simply told to stop what they were doing one day and leave. Desks were still covered in scattered papers and cold cups of coffee. Machines had been shut down mid-cycle. Raw materials lay in piles on the floor.
“When they closed, they just said, ‘Everybody leave. We’re done. We’re leaving. Whatever you’re doing, stop,’” Mooty said. “That’s the way it looked — like they’d just got up and left. It was kind of a frozen-in-time image.”
Mooty was at the mill at the request of a friend, who had asked him if he was interested in purchasing the business. A Minnesota native, Mooty had experience with other business ventures by this time, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to take on such a decrepit, behemoth of a business. In fact, as he reached the bottom of the stairs and his tour guide, long-time mill employee Dennis Melchert, warned him not to touch anything because of chemical residue after a flood, he just wanted to leave — but he couldn’t, since he had caught a ride with someone else.
“I thought, ‘What am I doing here? You’ve got to be kidding me,’” he recalled. “It was incredibly messy and unattractive.”
But two hours later, as the tour ended and Mooty walked back into the sunlight, something had changed. His tour guide, who had worked at the mill for more than 40 years, had shared stories with him about the impact it had had on the community and the place it had carved in Faribault’s history.
“I got there with some interest, and then I had zero interest,” Mooty recalled. “By the time I was done, [our guide] caused us to see beyond the mess that was there and understand the story and the history of the mill and why it was important. That night, I said to my wife, ‘Wow, there’s something really special down there. I don’t even know where you begin. I don’t know how anything works … [But] what a special story. What a special place.’”
Within weeks, Mooty and his cousin, Chuck Mooty, had come up with a plan to purchase the mill and reopen its doors. Paul Mooty would be its CFO, while Chuck Mooty will take over as CEO. By July 5, 2011, the mill was back in business. Now, the Faribault Woolen Mill continues to weave a legacy 150 years in the making — and still going strong.
A long history
The Faribault Woolen Mill was founded in 1865 by Carl Henry Klemer. Originally operated as a wool carding factory, turning local wool into wool batting, and was powered by horse. By 1872, Klemer had expanded into offering cloth, flannel and woolen blankets.
This period was a good time to start a wool mill. While most woolen goods in the U.S. were imported before the Civil War, customers began wanting more “American-made” materials starting in the late 1860s. The Industrial Revolution helped make wool manufacturing more cost-effective and efficient within the country, while the Tariff Acts of 1867 made domestic wool more competitive with international wool.
The company began advertising itself as the “Faribault Woolen Mill” in 1878 (though it didn’t officially incorporate as the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. until 1905). In 1882, it moved locations to a stone building on the Straight River. However, three fires within 10 years ended with the mill’s complete destruction, so the Klemers moved to a new location on the Cannon. There, they began building a fireproof brick building, which was finished in 1894, and two years later, they replaced their wooden dam with a stone dam to power operations.
Carl Klemer died in 1904, and other family members took over operating the business. The company continued to grow, seeing massive success when the U.S. Army approached it in 1917 to supply 100,000 blankets for soldiers. Since then, the Faribault Woolen Mill has continued to supply blankets to soldiers, sailors and other service members.
During the Great Depression, other mills struggled to stay in operation, with the number of woolen mills in the U.S. dropping from 800 to 80 by 1937. But this wasn’t the case with the Faribault Woolen Mill. Instead, by the late 1930s, nearly every major department store was carrying Faribault blankets. The mill also continued supplying blankets for the Army during World War II, with most of the mill’s production going toward these blankets, as well as soldiers’ sleeping bags.
After the war, the Faribault Woolen Mill expanded with new, innovative practices. It became the first company to introduce the Pak-A-Robe, a wool sports throw, and also the first to offer moth-proofed, thermal woven and washable woolen blankets in the 1950s. While blankets were still 90 percent of its production, it expanded into other accessories, such as scarves and mittens. By the 1970s, the mill had more than 175 employees and produced more than half of the blankets made in America.
An unexpected change
Throughout the next 20 years, the Faribault Woolen Mill started facing new competition from foreign exports. It was purchased by North American Heritage Brands, but still managed by the Klemer family, until that company went bankrupt. In 2009, the mill closed its doors, its equipment tagged to ship out to Pakistan.
That’s where Paul and Chuck Mooty came in. Intrigued by the mill’s expansive history, the cousins decided to purchase it and reopen.
“This was not a super-deep analysis,” Paul Mooty said. “It was a little more of a gut reaction. Why did we do it? You don’t come across a company with a 145 years of history, in the location that it’s been, in the town it’s been for its entire existence… Everything was there: the history, the story, the community, the people who had worked there. The challenge was, can we build enough of a business to make this sustainable? To try and pull something out of the ashes and rebuild it, it’s a big project, and it’s one you need to go into with a lot of patience.”
For Mooty and his cousin, the key to reestablishing the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. was to take it back to its roots. Many of the mill’s original designs for its blankets could still be seen in preserved catalogs, so workers were able to bring those back into existence. And instead of competing internationally or trying to outproduce other wool mills, they focused on the mill’s long history and quality products. The emphasis was on their blankets’ “comfort and quality.”
“One of our labels says, ‘purveyors of comfort and quality,’ and to me, that’s really who are we,” Mooty said. “We make a blanket, but we’re purveyors of comfort and quality — not just in the sense of it keeps you warm, but somehow blankets have a special meaning to people in a lot of ways. I’m amazed at the number of people who know the brand of their blanket.”
This perspective was a change from how the company had operated in its declining years, before it shut its doors; back then, the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. had incorporated acrylic yarns and spread out its production. But now, Mooty and his team were committed to doing everything themselves. As of now, the mill is one of only three woolen mills in the country that manufactures its products completely in-house, starting with a bale of wool, dying it, spinning it, cutting it and weaving it. The mill also takes care of its own sales, marketing and shipping.
“We’re a vertical mill,” Mooty explained. “All levels of production happen at our location. We do the whole thing. We’ve got to do it all, end to end.”
Within a few months, they had hired nearly 40 employees, many of whom were former employees who had worked at the mill for decades. Only months after the doors reopened, the mill received an order from JC Penny that shot it back into the market in a big way. By the end of 2012, blankets were being sold in all 50 states.
That same year, the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, nearly 10 years later, it is one of the few remaining woolen mills in the country and one of Minnesota’s oldest businesses. Meanwhile, the number of employees has increased to about 75, depending on workload.
Although the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is still best known for its blankets, it also manufactures pillows, mattresses, pads, throws, scarves and more. It sells its merchandise at its own location, where it also offers tours, and sells online and through wholesalers such as Crate & Barrel and West. In addition, the mill still does contract work for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force and West Point Military Academy.
Looking ahead
As Mooty looks towards the future, it’s a mixture of tradition and innovation. The foundation will always be the same — a commitment to American-made quality — but new practices and new technologies are constantly offering new opportunities.
“At this point, the equipment we have is able to do all the work we need it do,” he said. “We’re always continuing to look at things. One of our core values is to be open to change. While things have been done the same way forever, we have to be constantly looking and thinking about, ‘How are we doing it now, and how could we do it better and more efficiently?’ We’re always keeping an open mind to innovation and change. That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to get a new piece of equipment. It’s a mix of both. Weaving is weaving. The process of making yarn is the same. If it works, we’ll keep it working.”
The company is also keeping its eye out on new products that would fit its merchandise offerings, whether that’s partnering with outdoor companies to supply the lining for winter jackets or exploring the appeal of dog beds and more types of clothing.
“You can’t just sit still,” Mooty said. “If we were making 8-track players, we’d be out of business. You’ve got to continue to innovate.”
But for Mooty, the biggest thing is continuing to share the story of the mill: its history, its employees, its quality products and its values.
“We have a great story to tell,” he said. “It’s just us continuing to find ways to get the word.”