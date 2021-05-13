The Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority is considering using public funding to help landlords keep up their residential properties.
Community Development Director Kim Clausen says the funding, up to $5,000 in assistance per residential unit and $20,000 per building, is especially needed as a majority of the housing stock is older and continues to age. The aging infrastructure can cause more expensive repairs for rental owners and energy efficiency shortfalls. However, those rentals play an important role in addressing the city's workforce housing need: The city's market is tighter than ever. According to data released earlier this year through the Minnesota Housing Partnership, the city needs 235 new units of market rate housing and 380 total new units of housing.
The program could be approved next month. Clausen noted applicants would only be able to apply for one project per funding cycle of the program. Assistance cannot make up more than 75% of total project costs.
However, Clausen noted in a memo that applicants who own the property for at least 10 years following the execution of the loan documents will have their deferred loans forgiven. Rental owners who sell before the 10 years expires would need to pay back 30% of the loan. No public assistance would be immediately provided. Assistance is expected to be distributed on a reimbursement basis to the contractor after certain program conditions are met. The HRA is expected to give a final evaluation of the plan next month before possible approval. Once that occurs, the city will contact landlords about the program and how they can participate.
Though most pf Faribault rental housing is of “standard quality,” Clausen noted the HRA had not addressed this type housing for a while and that this initiative helps ensure people have safe places to live and that property values remain strong.
Eligible properties must be within city limits, be in compliance with Rental Licensing Program and Crime-Free Multi Housing Program requirements, and complete required landlord training. The property must be a permanent structure. Eligible properties must not be in a floodplain, and work cannot result in the displacement of tenants. Any property owner who has defaulted on a public program within the last 24 months is also ineligible.
In the early 2000s, the HRA had a rental rehab program that utilized Small Cities Development Program funding from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The program was reportedly closed out, but approximately $186,000 remains in the fund balance. The HRA earmarked $100,000 of this funding for the new program.
The city has recently offered other assistance to preserve the value of properties within the city Considered one of the most successful initiatives of the Faribault Economic Development Authority is the city’s Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation and Exterior Improvement Program, intended to preserve and enhance the historic downtown district and economic activity within it.
The program provides business owners with deferred loans covering up to 75% of basic maintenance costs up to $15,000. Loans can be forgiven after five years so long as the building is retained by the owner.