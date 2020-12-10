The Faribault School Board approved the final 2021 property tax levy for the district: $10 million. That’s an increase of 15% from the 2020 levy, which was $8.6 million. From 2019 to 2020, the increase was 4%.
That means taxpayers will see a spike: the average home in the district, valued at $175,000, will see an increase of approximately $150, or 7.8% on their 2021 property taxes.
Superintendent Todd Sesker explained the reason for the tax increase comes down to three main parts. One contributing factor is an increase in property taxes, set by a formula the state created.
“As our property values go up, the state saves money because it puts more of those formulas on local taxpayers, and that’s just legislation,” Sesker said. “…We do not receive additional funding; it’s the same dollar amount, just distributed differently.”
Additionally, the School Board has approved an early childhood addition at Roosevelt Elementary, contributing to an increase of about $250,000 per year. The final reason for the increase has to do with a reimbursement of $800,000 taxpayers received last year for an HVAC project the district approved a few years ago but never completed. With that project taken off the tax rolls for 2019, the tax rate is now “back to normal,” Sesker said.
The 2021 levy is made up of three parts: general fund, community service fund and debt service fund. District Director of Finances Andrew Adams presented the details during the School Board’s virtual meeting Monday.
Local property levies make up 12% of the district’s general fund revenue budget, federal sources contribute 6%, other local revenues make up 3%, and the biggest revenue source, at 79%, comes from the state.
The Faribault school district will receive $6,567 per pupil from the state in 2020-21. That funding hasn’t kept pace with inflation since 2003, impacting not only Faribault Public Schools, but school districts across Minnesota. If it had, Sesker said, the state would be spending another $567 million annually.
The board approved the 2021 property tax levy unanimously during its virtual meeting Monday, following a presentation of the district’s audit report.
A clean audit
Craig Popenhagen of CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) Rochester a clean or unmodified audit to Faribault Public Schools during its Monday board meeting, a rarity for school districts.
“That I would tell you is not normal,” Popenhagen said of the clean audit. “Very infrequently are we able to do that. It really goes to the credentials of the folks like Andrew that you have on staff at Faribault Public Schools.”
Popenhagen noted a change in the financial statement this year with a new accounting standard dealing with fiduciary activities. That means student funds that were previously “off on their own” are now folded into the general fund. Because these can change over time, Popenhagen advised the district to watch out for new trust agreements or arrangements to see if they need to be included.
Faribault Public Schools closed off the 2019-20 year with just under $6 million in savings. Popenhagen explained that at the end of any school year, the district usually looks at making payments on insurance and other expenses. In 2020, the district made those premium payments before the end of June, which reduced the amount. If the district had waited and instead made those payments in July, the balance would have been spot on with where it was in 2019, at $6.6 million.
The district saw a large increase in reserves, from just under $27,000 in 2019 to about $230,000 in 2020 due to the student activities funds now showing up in the general fund. Popenhagen said student activities funds accounts for about $85,000 of reserves.
“…That student activity fund balance is going to remain pretty stable over time,” Popenhagen said. “I think this 2020 bar is going to be roughly where it’s going to be going forward.”
In terms of the general fund revenues, Popenhagen explained that about 80% came from state sources while local property taxes make up about 12%. Comparatively, Faribault’s property tax payers contribute a bit less percentage-wise than the state average of 15%.
As for expenses, Popenhagen’s slides showed about 76% of the general fund goes to salaries and expenditures.
In terms of programming, he said, “If you added up the instructional slices of the pie, about 70% of your general fund expenditures are going back into serving students, teaching students, so going either directly into the classroom or to support those students. So that’s a good ratio.”