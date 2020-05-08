The novel coronavirus has claimed another victim: Faribault's iconic The Cheese Cave.
The shop/eatery on downtown's Central Avenue is the retail outlet for The Caves of Faribault and Swiss Valley Farms.
The shop made the announcement Friday morning on Facebook, posting this sad announcement:
"With a heavy heart, we are writing to inform you that our doors will permanently close on May 16.
"We have thought long and hard about this and did not make the decision lightly. We were already walking a fine line prior to COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to those that may be affected by this announcement. We are honored to have served the community of Faribault for the last 11 years to provide you with a gourmet experience of cheese and wine. All of you have become part of the Cheese Cave family, and we are grateful for all the love and support you have shown us through the years.
"For our guests that have unused gift cards, please stop down before May 16th and we will be happy to help you with your final purchase from us. If you would like to order for curbside pick-up please call 507-334-3988 or message us on Facebook or Instagram and we will gladly have your order ready for pick-up.
"Thank you again for everything."
This is a breaking story, please check back later for more.