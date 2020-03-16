Food shelves across southern Minnesota, like the Community Pathways of Steele County (formerly known as the Steele County Food Shelf, seen here in 2019), are dealing with a unique set of problems as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state. A number are seeing increase in demand coupled with uncertainty on the supply side, with grocery stores often having less to give and hygiene concerns limiting individual donations. For now, staff say one of the best ways to help is through monetary donations as agencies may need to start purchasing more food directly. (Press file photo)