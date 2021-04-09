As Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Monday, area residents are encouraged to consider their own emergency plans.
It’s fair to say southern Minnesota has had its share of severe weather events. These major events not only pose a risk to safety, but they often leave behind infrastructure damage.
Last month the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency made the case for a $2.9 million proposal to help communities plan and prepare for the impacts of a changing climate, including potential improvements to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure. A changing climate and an increase in extreme weather present new challenges, and the cost of inaction is too high for communities to handle, MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said.
There are three major trends occurring across the state due to climate change. The state is getting warmer and wetter. The third trend is the state is seeing more frequent and intense precipitation events, or mega rains.
“In fact, these mega rain events are now four times more likely than they were just a generation ago … extreme storms are risks of public safety, they damage public infrastructure, and they can have devastating effects and result in costly cleanups for families, homes and businesses,” Bishop said.
The region’s history is spotted with heavy rains, tornadoes and even damaging hail. Several of these events have led to significant damage, costing millions of dollars in repairs.
On September 20, 2018 multiple tornadoes barreled through southern Minnesota, including Waseca, Le Sueur and Rice counties. The evening storm significantly damaged Faribault Municipal Airport, tossing planes and destroying hangars. The extreme weather collapsed farm buildings, uprooted trees, knocked down power lines, left homes uninhabitable and even forced area schools to open late the following day.
The National Weather Service estimated 21 tornadoes were created throughout the duration of the storm in the southern Minnesota and eastern Wisconsin region that evening. There were no reported fatalities or major injuries reported following the event, according to the Faribault Daily News. The event led to a record for the most tornadoes in the month of September for the state, according to the NWS. Of the tornadoes Rice County saw seven, Goodhue County six, Waseca County four, Steele County two and Le Sueur County one.
A week after the storm, NWS confirmed a tornado had touched down in Owatonna. That particular twister was an EF1 with an estimated 95 to 105 mph wind, traveling 27 miles and passing through Owatonna. The strongest tornado, an EF2 twister, began in Morristown, traveled through the Faribault airport and headed to Dennison. It was estimated that those winds reached between 120 to 130 mph.
That wasn’t the only time a group of severe tornadoes have impacted the region. In March 1998, tornadoes left behind significant damage to St. Peter and nearby cities. The tornadoes resulted in two fatalities, multiple injuries and over $200 million in damages. A total of 14 tornadoes touched down in southern and central Minnesota reaching from near the South Dakota and Iowa borders eastward toward Wisconsin.
In August of 2006, the region experienced baseball-sized hail, creating millions of dollars worth of damage to roofs, cars and crops in Rice County. At the time, Joel Walinski of Northfield's Public Works Department said city-owned vehicles alone sustained $198,000 in damages.
Looking at the past helps us prepare for the future
Reflecting on these extreme events from the past, residents may feel the need to prepare for future events. Severe Weather Awareness Week begins April 12 and runs through April 16, the week is devoted to informing people about severe weather and encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to determine or review an emergency plan in the event of severe weather.
Two statewide tornado drills are scheduled for April 15. The first drill is intended for businesses and schools and the second drill, in the evening, is for second shift workers and families to test out their emergency plan.
On average, the state experiences 28 tornadoes a year, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. In 2018, 44 tornadoes made their way through the state. A record was set in 2010 with 113 tornadoes touching down within Minnesota.
Being prepared for weather events can help save lives, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety notes. While severe weather events can be a hazard to people’s immediate safety, damages and cleanup can be very costly to taxpayers.
Steps to mitigate severe weather
Bishop expressed concern for some Minnesota communities' inability to deal with increasing challenges due to a changing climate, pointing in particular to water infrastructure such as stormwater system sewers and wastewater treatment plants as these facilities continue to age. With the more frequent rainfall, inadequate infrastructure may result in flooded streets, water backing up into homes and businesses, millions of dollars in damages to public and private property and wastewater overflows, Bishop notes.
“We can help Minnesota communities adapt to our changing climate, and more extreme weather by supporting their efforts to prepare, plan and invest in water infrastructure,” Bishop said.
Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a $2.9 million investment over the next two years to help more communities do that work, Bishop said. The funding would allow the MPCA to provide grants to communities and governments for climate resilience planning. This planning includes assessing local infrastructure risks, developing climate community plans that increase climate resilience and planning and pre-design work that is needed to improve and better manage stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.
“Data from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, FEMA, shows that for every dollar of investment in resilient infrastructure, $6 of benefits accrue to communities from avoided loss due to extreme precipitation, flooding and other disasters,” Bishop said.
The MPCA could assist up to 15 communities a year, but demand is likely to be higher than that. Bishop said the proposal is a starting point and is just one component of investments needed to help communities adapt to a changing climate. The MPCA is working with other state, regional and federal partners to identify resources to help speed the planning and implementation process along.
Some local governments are taking measures to mitigate future weather-related problems. The city of Faribault was recently awarded a $2 million grant, from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, to fund a portion of a project that would help keep flood waters away from the city's wastewater treatment plant. The plant is located very close to the banks of the Straight River. The infrastructure project is set to finish the flood mitigation and bank stabilization project by this fall for an estimated $4 million project cost.
The grant is much needed after some serious flooding events resulted in negative impacts for the city. In December 2010, water flooded the wastewater treatment plant, forcing the city to pump untreated diluted sewage into the river. Many of the businesses relied heavily on water usage throughout the day and the city requested some businesses to reduce operations for some time. Then again in 2014 and 2016, the city and its treatment plant were forced to deal with high waters once again.