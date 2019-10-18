With winter fast approaching, Rice County Public Health is strongly encouraging residents who haven’t yet gotten the flu vaccine to make plans to do so.
The flu remains one of the nation’s biggest killers. Last year, more than 2,500 Minnesotans were hospitalized for the flu and more than 100 influenza-associated deaths were reported, according to the state Department of Health. Even with tremendous advances in medicine, flu season remains notoriously hard to predict.
Dr. Frank Rahme, an infectious diseases specialist at Allina Health with more than 40 years of experience, said that the season could peak at any time from the middle of November to January. He recommended getting the vaccine two weeks before the season starts.
“You don’t know when the virus is going to get here, so if you want to be vaccinated by the time it gets here, you should get to it now,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu shot is generally only 40%-60% effective against the virus, compared to 90%+ effectiveness rates for many other vaccines. Even with that lower effectiveness rate, the vaccine saves tens of thousands of lives every year.
Australia just wrapped up a long and intense flu season, dominated by a particularly virulent strain of the flu virus. Australia’s difficult season has sparked fears that this could be a particularly intense flu season across the United States.
However, Australia’s flu season doesn’t always correlate with the U.S. flu season. Last year, Australia had a relatively mild flu season, but the U.S. had one of the longest and most vicious flu seasons in recent memory, as a particularly virulent strain of the disease caused around 60,000 deaths.
Numerous factors can increase a person’s risk of contracting the flu and their chance of dying from it, including chronic lung problems, obesity, and any condition causing a weakened immune system. Pregnant women, senior citizens and children under the age of 6 are also especially vulnerable.
Rahme said that it’s essential for people with those risk factors to get vaccinated, along with their family and friends. A special high-dose flu shot is recommended for people over the age of 65, although it can be difficult to find.
For those afraid of needles, the FluMist nasal spray is again available this year. However, it includes a weakened live version of the virus, and is only recommended for people between the ages of 6 months and 49 years, and who lack other underlying risk factors.
Rice County Public Health Supervisor Laura Burkhartzmeyer said that vaccine manufacturers have been slow in getting the vaccine out this year, forcing the county to cancel a vaccine clinic planned for Nov. 1 at the Buckham Senior Center.
Burkhartzmeyer encouraged Rice County residents who are uninsured or underinsured to contact the Public Health Department to see if vaccinations are available. Once supplies are replenished, the department plans to complete vaccination clinics at assisted living and nursing homes.
The Public Health Department holds a weekly walk-in vaccine clinic from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays at its office in the Rice County Government Center, located at 320 Third Street NW in Faribault. Uninsured Minnesotans, those who lack vaccine coverage as part of their insurance, and children on Minnesota Health Care programs, can get needed vaccinations.
Those who have insurance coverage for vaccines can still get their flu shot from the county. The cost is $38 for the basic flu shot or $75 for the high dose, before claims are submitted to the insurance company.
Flu shots are also available at local pharmacies as well as from local health care providers. Rahme said that it’s generally cheaper for people on Medicare to get their flu shot from a pharmacy because pharmacies don’t charge administrative costs, which aren’t covered by Medicare.