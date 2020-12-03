Landyn Banx of Apple Valley has appeared in over 125 acting projects in the Twin Cities, but he was “bitten by the acting bug” as a student at Jefferson Elementary School in Faribault.
If the name “Landyn Banx” doesn’t ring a bell, perhaps it’s because it’s the stage name of Chris Bollenbach, who was born in Owatonna and grew up in Faribault.
As a student at Jefferson Elementary School, his family home was featured in a Country Home Magazine in 1988. It was a proud moment for Banx when his teacher asked him to take her copy of the magazine home so he and his family could sign it.
Since graduating from Faribault High School in 1988, Banx has not only acted and modeled but produced his own music. This week, his first album “Christmas” is available to download and stream on Spotify and other digital platforms.
“I want people, when they listen to the album, to just feel good,” Banx said. “If I can make anyone smile, I feel like I’ve done my job.”
Banx recorded a shortened version of “Christmas” a decade ago and decided to release a 10th anniversary edition with “a 21st century spin.” The album includes 24 tracks — original recordings, covers of Christmas classics and bonus tracks — plus a limited edition CD/DVD containing footage about the making of the album over a 10-year span. The album is a blend of techno/electronic tunes and mellow, poetic lullabies.
The story of Banx’s “Christmas” album began in September 2010, when he lost his grandma, who lived near Nerstrand. In her honor, Banx wrote “The Only Thing Missing (This Christmas is You),” which he gave to his family. Banx also went through a breakup before his grandma died, which inspired the disco-esque song “Another Christmas Alone.”
Banx visited Los Angeles this past February and met up with his producer, Elliot Diviney, with whom he recorded the Christmas singles 10 years ago. After returning to Minnesota, COVID-19 hit. He needed a creative outlet, which inspired him to release a 10th anniversary edition of the album. He found a second producer, Elliott Graber, and the trio remastered the whole CD.
Graber met Banx on the set of “Another Christmas Alone,” his first music release, about 10 years ago. According to Graber, Banx was “discovering his niche for music” amid the growing popularity of the Twin Cities’ independent film scene. Banx, Graber had learned, always wanted to produce holiday jingles just like "The Queen of Christmas" Amy Grant, who he greatly admired.
When Banx asked Graber to co-produce the “Christmas” album with Diviney, Graber called it “a no-brainer.”
“Banx has an undeniable passion for bringing people cheer, not only with his music, but in his personal life,” Graber said. “He has the wonderful gift of helping people feel welcome and happy, in any situation. Alongside his undeniable passion for bringing people cheer through music, his personal life is a reflection of his art, by the joy he brings to his fans, friends, and family.”
With 2020 being a different holiday season than any other, Banx hopes “Christmas” offers listeners some cheer. Even the song “Another Christmas Alone,” with its sad lyrics, is ironically upbeat and danceable.
“He has a way of connecting with people intimately through honest lyric and sentimentality,” Graber said. “This whimsical and slightly over-the-top album will delight you this holiday season. Who knows, maybe one day they’ll call Landyn Banx ‘The King of Christmas Music.’”