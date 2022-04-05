‘April showers bring May flowers’ is a common rhyme many people have likely heard.
For area farmers, April showers have the power to bring much more than that.
They bring normal soil conditions.
Dry, summer weather during last year’s growing season put most of the state in either an extreme, exceptional or severe drought. A handful of counties, including Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Goodhue, were classified in either a moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions.
Despite the frustrations with the lack of topsoil and subsoil moisture in some areas, many farmers reported favorable test weights and yields last October.
A March 29 report by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources indicates counties in the southeastern part of the state and in the north are in abnormally dry conditions.
David Nicolai, a University of Minnesota Extension Educator in Crops based in Farmington, said the western portion of the state is in normal conditions. Looking at the precipitation in Redwood County, Nicolai said they are right on par with the historical average. The abnormally dry conditions in the southeastern part of the state travel all the way up to the Twin Cities, and double in size in the northern portion of the state.
The rain forecasted for the remainder of the week will be warmly welcomed by farmers, because Nicolai said it will help get this area back on track in terms of drought conditions.
“It’s typically more of a situation where we benefit more from April rains than April snowfall,” Nicolai said.
He said there is still an opportunity to ‘catch up’ and recharge the soil in time for planting season, but it will take April showers to get to that point.
“We like to go in the growing season with adequate soil charge,” Nicolai said. “We can still benefit from the rains this week. If we do get this moisture, in respect to that, it’s probably a good thing. It only becomes a situation if it gets too late in the month and continues to be wet. We’ve got some time, be patient.”
Crop insurance day for southern Minnesota farmers planting corn is April 11, but Nicolai said that doesn’t look to be a problem this year, as the top soil and sub soil conditions are still wet and frost is coming out of the ground.
Fields of corn planed before April 11 will not be covered by insurance if damaging weather events occur. Nicolai said the crop insurance date for soybeans is a bit later in the month.
To those who have the urge to get out and plant early, Nicolai recommends keeping an eye on the weather forecast, not just for the day of planting, but for the next week after that.
“It’s going to be awhile,” Nicolai said about the start of planting season for area farmers. “We won’t have drying weather this week. Farmers can work on supply, machinery and marketing. Some have to take product out of storage at home on the farm if that’s an opportunity for them.”
Nicolai said most concerns with farmers right now come in terms of availability of inputs like crop protection products and fertilizer.
“Economics and supply chain availability are big concerns unless the grower has arranged with suppliers already,” Nicolai said. “If you don’t have it nailed down, or made those arrangements with suppliers, it’s going to be very difficult.”
While external to soil condition concerns, Nicolai said those are still valid concerns for many.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a plan last month to support additional fertilizer production for American farmers to address rising costs and spur competition.
A press release from the USDA stated, the USDA will make available $250 million through a new grant program this summer. The new program is said to support fertilizer production that is independent, made in America, innovative, sustainable and farmer-focused.
Details on the application process will be announced in the summer of 2022, with the first awards expected before the end of 2022.
The United States is a major importer and dependent on foreign fertilizer, according to the USDA, and is the second or third top importer for each of the three major components of fertilizer.