“A bit of normalcy in an abnormal world” is what Faribault Chamber Events Coordinator Casie Steeves hopes Taste of Faribault provides next month.
“We’re excited we got the go-ahead to host this event,” Steeves said. “We’ve made some minor changes, including a location change to allow for better social distancing and flow of the event. It’s one of the fun ones of the year.”
September is fast approaching, and that means Steeves is accepting vendors and ticket orders for Faribault’s popular food-sampling event. Taste of Faribault gives food and drink enthusiasts the rare opportunity to taste test products from a wide variety of restaurants, catering services, delis, grocers, breweries, wineries and other eateries in the Faribault area. The 28th annual Taste of Faribault is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. For the first time in Taste of Faribault history, the event will take place at Faribo West Mall.
Laura Sterling, promotion manager and event coordinator for Faribo West Mall, agreed that Taste of Faribault will be “a great chance to do something normal.” The mall hosted a garage sale event recently and will host another large group event with craft vendors this weekend. With the space available, Sterling said she’s happy to keep an annual event like Taste of Faribault going.
Tickets are $20 for clients who register in advance and $25 for those who register at the door. Sponsorship dollars and ticket proceeds help the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism further its work to promote local businesses. Last year, Steeves reported the Chamber sold approximately 450 tickets for the event.
Taste of Faribault isn’t the first in-person event the chamber hosted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. By rescheduling or modifying large-group events to fit health and safety guidelines, Steeves said the chamber hasn’t needed to officially cancel anything.
“We’ve been really lucky that way,” she said.
Steeves wants to keep the committed vendors unnamed until after the Sept. 15 registration deadline. She anticipates about 25 vendors will be spaced apart within the mall, giving clients plenty of room to wander from station to station. In addition to that, clients can follow guiding markers on the floor to keep traffic flowing in one direction.
“Our plan is to use every leg of the mall to limit the number of people in one spot,” Sterling said. “We have four different branches, and everyone will be spread throughout. We should be able to place vendors 20 to 30 feet apart. I’d rather be over safe than not have enough room.”
Participating vendors are included in the Faribault Chamber’s event plan during the coronavirus pandemic, so they will need to complete temperature checks at the door and use gloves and masks at their stations. Each individual business will distribute samples in individual cups, which is a change from the usual procedure in which clients use the same cup from start to finish.
In addition to promoting food and drink vendors, Sterling hopes Taste of Faribault gives customers a chance to step inside a couple new stores at the mall. One of them, a clothing and repurposed furniture store called I am the Lily of the Valley, was scheduled for a March opening but didn’t receive much publicity amid stay-at-home orders. Another is a clothing store Sterling and her co-owner plan to open Saturday.