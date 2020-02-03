This is Minnesota, the land of ice fishing, hockey, cross-country skiing, fat biking and sledding — why wouldn’t we throw a Walk to School Day party in the middle of the winter at Jefferson Elementary School?
Jefferson Elementary is one of more than 70 Minnesota schools expected to participate in Minnesota’s Winter Walk to School Day Wednesday. Walkers and volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Prairie Avenue at 1220 17th St. SW. The group will then walk north along Prairie, taking a right on 10th Street SW as it heads toward the school. Walkers may also meet the group along Prairie.
The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School and organized locally by Rice County Public Health SHIP Coordinator Josh Ramaker, encourages students and parents to increase their physical activity, reduce traffic congestion and practice pedestrian and bicycle safety.
“Walking and biking to school in the winter is another way to get outside, be active and connect with your community,” said Dave Cowan, SRTS coordinator. “We celebrate winter in Minnesota and walking to school is a great chance for kids to enjoy the season while spending quality time with a parent, friend or entire school.”
Motorists can help keep kids safe by stopping for people crossing at every corner, even those without marked crosswalks or stop lights. When driving through a school zone, slow down, scan the road for people walking and be alert for students.
“We want students to have a safe and comfortable winter walk to school, so remember to use caution on sidewalks covered with snow or ice, layer your clothing and wear a hat to keep your whole body warm,” said Cowan.
Winter Walk to School Day also encourages parents and community members to begin thinking about the walkability and bikeability of their neighborhoods, because children walk to community destinations like playgrounds, libraries, parks and more during winter months. Keeping sidewalks clear of snow and ice, especially at corners, helps make communities safer and more accessible.