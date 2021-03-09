The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be alert to a new scam hitting our area. This is another form of mail fraud where you receive mail asking you to pay a fine for a traffic violation. The latest scam states that you were caught on a DOT camera for a traffic violation.
The state of Minnesota does not currently allow photograph traffic enforcement, excluding body cameras or mobile vehicle cameras that are fixed to an officer or a squad car.
If you were to receive a legitimate traffic citation in the mail for a violation, it would direct you to contact the county Court Administration for a court date or to pay the State Payment center based out of Willmar, Minnesota. If you feel you have received a fraudulent item asking you to mail your fine or pay by credit card, please reach out to your local law enforcement to confirm that it is an authentic citation.
Thanks for being vigilant and being alert for scams across our county. Stay safe and healthy everyone.