The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with Rice County Environmental Services, collected water samples to be sent to a lab for analysis and measured temperature, pH, and water clarity on Fox Lake this summer.
The collected samples were sent to a laboratory and tested for total suspended solids, chlorophyll, and phosphorus. The data will be compiled during the winter and used to help evaluate the condition of the lake.
Several different areas around the lake were targeted for sampling. The first location was the deepest part of the lake, where staff collected samples of surface water, as well as from near the bottom of the lake at about 42 feet deep. A Van Dorn, a device used to collect water from various depths, was used to collect the water from near the lake bottom. Samples were also collected at the inlet of Fox lake and at the outlet of Lake Mazaska, which drains into Fox Lake.
“In order to know how to improve the water quality of any body of water, you must first know what the pollutant levels of that water are, and how much is entering it,” said Steve Pahs, Rice SWCD district manager.
Knowledge of the levels of phosphorus, nitrate, and chlorophyll present in the lake, as well as knowing how much of each are entering the lake, will help develop realistic goals for improving the water quality of Fox Lake.
The last collection of water samples will be taken this October. Once all data is received from the lab, it will be given to a consultant who will use it to essentially create a “recipe” specifically for Fox Lake. The “recipe,” will be written into a management plan and will include measures such as restoring erosive shorelines and reducing sediment loss in the watershed through the adoption of agricultural and urban conservation practices. It may also include things like carp management or in-lake treatments.
Six other lakes in the area will be evaluated and similar management plans will be written to address water quality concerns. These lakes include Cedar, Hunt and Kelly-Dudley in Rice County and Fish and Roemhildts in Le Sueur County.
The Fox Lake sampling project is part of a larger effort for the Cannon River Watershed, as county and SWCD officials are now beginning implementation of the Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan which was developed to improve the quality of water in the Cannon River and its streams and lakes.
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources officially approved the CRCWMP in June 2020. In addition to the plan, the Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board was also created to serve the goal of implementing the watershed management plan.
The process to create the watershed management plan and joint powers board took three years, and the cooperation between the counties, cities, nonprofit groups, and SWCDs in Rice, Goodhue, Steele, Waseca, Dakota, and Le Sueur counties. Now that the plan is complete, the CRWJPB is receiving state funding to implement conservation projects across the region to help improve water quality. Some early examples of projects being funded are erosion control basins, cover crops, and grassed waterways.