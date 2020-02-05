At the Tuesday evening work session, Faribault’s City Council reiterated its commitment to bringing additional recreational facilities to Prairie Ridge Park.
Located on the very south end of Faribault, not far from Faribault Middle School, Prairie Ridge Park has been in the city’s hands since 2005. However, the city hasn’t invested the funds necessary to put recreational facilities on the lot.
The 13.7-acre lot has been an open, mowed area for a decade and a half, adding to the city’s maintenance budget while providing little of value. With Faribault growing and additional homes potentially coming to the area, city planners say they’d like to see that change.
In its Capital Improvement Plan, the city has budgeted hundreds of thousands of dollars to make the lot into a public park. That investment would dovetail nicely with commitments made in the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan approved by the Council in December.
Especially given its relative proximity to the Middle School, the site has been seen as a viable site to host several baseball fields for some time. The new ballfields could replace those currently at Teepee Tonka Park, which are prone to regular flooding.
It’s possible that the city could get help with the cost of a move, through the Hazard Mitigation grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management. If received, the grant would cover 75% of the cost of moving the ball fields.
The Council has discussed the project several times over the last year, most recently in November. Councilors asked the city’s Parks and Recreation Board to review several potential designs produced by architecture and engineering firm ISG.
The first design produced by ISG would put three ballparks on the site, effectively maximizing ballpark space. The remainder of the lot would be dominated by a parking lot notably larger than in the other designs.
While the Park Board insisted that its biggest priority is replacing the ballparks at Teepee Tonka Field, members expressed several concerns about the first design. Members said they’d like to see at least some of the park devoted to a playground to serve the neighborhood.
Although the City Council didn’t give the park board formal direction, Councilors have expressed similar opinions in the past. At a work session last August, Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilor Elizabeth Cap both said they’d like to see a variety of amenities at the site.
The second option presented by ISG was to have two ballfields along with an open space and playground area. The idea was warmly received by the board, although board members said it would need to be reconfigured to prevent home run balls from ending up in private yards.
The third idea discussed by the board was the possibility of turning the entire site into open space, including a park shelter and orchard. Board members also liked the idea, but it would require the city to identify another site for the ballparks, raising concerns.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky told the Council that one alternative to putting ballparks at Prairie Park could be sharing ballfields with the Middle School. However, any potential agreement between the city would be complicated.
“I wouldn’t say it's a long shot, but there’s a lot of things that would need to be worked out,” he said.
The second option also won broad support from the Council, which agreed with the board that the ballparks shouldn’t be lighted as a courtesy to neighbors. Several Councilors expressed concerns about parking, noting the significant attendance of some games.
“I like the larger parking lot (as shown in the first design),” said Councilor Tom Spooner. “You get a lot of these people coming to these games, and all of a sudden you get people parking on the street.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi said she’d like to see discussions continue with the school over sharing the Middle School ballfields, but would be supportive of the second option as a backup. Viscomi said the city should be prepared to add another ballfield at the site if necessary.
“We don’t want to put something so permanent there that we can’t expand,” Viscomi said, “If the program grows, we could be limiting our growth there.”