Nine southeast Minnesota counties are working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks division to learn the cause behind a disruption to the state’s 911 system.
The event began on Sunday and ended in the Monday in the early morning hours, in at least nine public safety answering points (PSAPs) or dispatch centers in Dodge, Freeborn, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.
CenturyLink is Minnesota’s contracted 911 service provider. They are investigating the disruption and provided the following timeline for the event:
• 8:52 p.m. - The 911 disruption began.
• 1 a.m. – The 911 disruption was resolved.
During that time, CenturyLink says there were 369 (wireless and wireline) missed calls to 911. CenturyLink believes that a connection between a 911 router in Rochester was impacted, but they are still looking into how the disruption occurred.
As the state’s contracted 911 vendor, CenturyLink is required to provide a cause for the disruption to DPS-ECN. In addition, DPS-ECN is working with the affected PSAPs to confirm the time and number of missed calls during the disruption.
911 is still a trusted and reliable method to call for help in an emergency. While disruptions are rare, we encourage residents of Goodhue County to put our 10-digit, 24-hour emergency number in your phone or have it written down near your landline. That phone number is 651-385-3155. It is also listed on the DPS-ECN website. These alternative numbers for 911 dispatch centers should only be used in the event of a disruption.
• Rice/Steele Combined County — PSAP 507-451-8232
• Goodhue County PSAP — 651-385-3155
Minnesota’s 102 dispatch centers typically receive an average of 7,817 calls per day. DPS-ECN oversees the 911 program and is in the fourth year of a five-year $29.5 million contract with CenturyLink. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is the regulatory authority over CenturyLink and their subcontracted vendors.