Rochester native Rich Wright has announced his candidacy for the DFL endorsement in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.
Wright, in a press release, said his top priorities are universal healthcare, effective climate change mitigation, safe gun laws and bringing useful trade agreements back to the United States.
“It’s time for voters to feel safe to vote their conscience once again. We shouldn’t have to chose between our values and viability,” he said.
Wright got his bachelor's at St. Olaf College and law degree at Marquette University.
He joined the United States Military Army Reserves in 2003 and worked as a Judge Advocate General. His experience includes corporate law, city prosecutor, defense attorney and nonprofit attorney representing women, children and minorities who can't afford legal representation.
"For too long we have been convinced that we most vote for the most 'electable candidate' though we often feel that our values aren’t upheld in doing so. We vote out of fear rather than honoring the ideals that matter to us most," he said.
Wright and his wife have three daughters.
DFLer Dan Feehan, who lost to Republican Jim Hagedorn by about 1,300 votes in 2018, announced his plan to seek the party’s nomination last month earlier this month. St. Charles farmer and businessman Ralph Kahler announced his bid Oct. 15.