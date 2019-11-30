Strong winds and a pair of liquid petroleum tanks made fighting an early Saturday blaze a challenge for Faribault firefighters.
The building, at 2687 158th St. E, about 3 miles north of Faribault, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters, Rice County Sheriff's deputies and EMTs arrived, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Initial firefighting efforts were to cool the two large LP tanks that were venting gas and to keep the fire contained to the building of origin as winds were blowing hot embers at both the home on the property and another out building.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and the LP tank fires were mitigated, though firefighters had to pull sheet metal roofing off the building by hand to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire isn't yet known and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“Thankfully no one was injured in this fire. With the weather conditions, wind direction and the two large LP tanks involved there was opportunity for this fire to have caused a lot more damage," said Dienst.