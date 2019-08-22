Even as local children enjoy the last gaps of summer, staff members at Faribault High and Middle schools are busily preparing for students with facility updates, program expansions and student orientations.
On the students' side of the coin, less than two weeks remain before summer break comes to an end. Schools resumes for all students at FHS and sixth-graders at the middle school Tuesday, Sept. 3. Seventh- and eighth-graders return to class Sept. 4.
Faribault High School
Fly With the Falcons Night at Faribault High School, held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, blends student orientation with family friendly features.
As general guests visit the food trucks and younger siblings enjoy the bouncy houses, high school students who attend the open house can learn about student-led groups, clubs, and other programs FHS offers. That includes the school’s AVID program, Ninth Grade Academy, college preparation, the Business and Teacher Cadet Academies and the autos program.
FHS Principal Jamie Bente said two program expansions will be implemented for academic year 2019-20: the agriculture program and the Teacher Cadet Academy.
In partnership with Bethlehem Academy, which is in the process of installing a greenhouse on its campus, FHS offers Ag Studies I and II as well as a Plant Science course this year. BA offers its campus while FHS provides the teachers, programs and most of the students.
The Teacher Cadet Academy, which gives students a taste of the teaching career, this year includes a second piece called Teacher Cadet II. Students must take the Teacher Cadet Academy course as a prerequisite before enrolling in this new course, which focuses entirely on actual teaching experiences outside the FHS classroom.
As one of three Minnesota Department of Education school safety grant recipients in the district, FHS's front entrance will soon undergo a transformation. Students may still enter through the front doors when school begins, and Bente expects building updates to get going this fall.
Another visual change Bente mentioned is the school’s new low-maintenance flooring. With this update, he said the building looks completely different.
FHS received a new banner to display, declaring FHS one of the US News and World Report’ Best High Schools in the Nation for 2019. This is the four time FHS has been recognized with this honor the past seven years.
“I really think it validates the hard work of our staff and people in the buildings,” said Bente. “It’s nice to have someone else say, ‘Hey, you guys are doing the right thing.’”
Over the past four years, Bente said staff has largely focused on meeting students’ needs by targeting programming and asking themselves “What are we doing to prepare them for life after high school?”
“The high school had a great year last year from behavioral standpoint,” said Bente. The high school continue to move toward more restorative practices versus straight-up punishment practices. We have really changed the culture of the building and continue to do so.”
Faribault Middle School
Faribault Middle School also welcomes its students to an open house event from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 28. At this time, students will set up their lunch accounts, find their lockers, pick up iPads and meet their teachers.
As the new academic year approaches, Principal Michael Meihak said the biggest changes at the middle school are renovations projects in the Dick Shiels Auditorium and the multi-purpose weight room.
The auditorium project, which was strictly district-funded, includes replaced lights, seats, carpeting and stage curtains. The stage has also been resurfaced, and carpet runners and touch-ups will be completed by the time school resumes.
The Faribault Booster Club, the Wrestling Association, the Faribault School District and the Community Education department collaborated to redo the middle school’s multi-purpose room. This area is used for wrestling, enhanced weightlifting, physical education, extra-curricular and Community Education activities throughout the year. The completed room will have an artificial turf as well as a batting cage and new weight equipment. Meihak said these renovations are long overdue, and he looks forward to sharing the improvements once they’re finished.
Apart from facilities updates, another change at Faribault Middle School is its new dean of students. Adam Woods has replaced former dean of students Ted Aleckson.