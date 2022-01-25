Faribault School Board members on Monday unanimously selected Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente as their preferred finalist for superintendent, but their decision did not come easily.
The vote means officials will offer the position to Bente, contingent upon further background checks, completion of his licensure to serve as superintendent and successful contract negotiations. If all goes well, he would start work July 1, replacing the outgoing Superintendent Todd Sesker.
Bente has served as principal since 2011 and has been with the district for nine years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/German/Secondary Education at Mount Union College in Ohio, and a master’s degree in Education Administration at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Officials seemed bound for another deadlock, as they took up the finalist selection at the close of Monday’s regular meeting. They moved the decision to this week after nearly five hours of discussion Friday.
Three members — board Treasurer Courtney Cavellier, Vice Chair John Bellingham and Jerry Robicheau — preferred Red Wing Superintendent Karsten Anderson. Meanwhile, Richard Olson, board Clerk Casie Steeves and Chair Chad Wolff supported Bente.
During the regular meeting, several residents made comments in Bente’s favor. Over the weekend, however, officials said they heard support for both candidates.
Cavellier said she hoped the public didn’t look at the delay as a negative and said she had “very respectful conversations” over the weekend. She heard the most support for Anderson.
“The continuance was incredibly important to me,” she said. “It was very important that we took the time to listen to our community.”
Also, she felt Anderson’s comments about equity, which she said are consistent with the district’s own position, had some residents thinking that he would teach Critical Race Theory (CRT).
“I am sad and sorry that his candidacy was impacted by that false narrative,” she said.
Board member Richard Olson said everyone who contacted him supported Bente. He said Friday and again Monday that he would not vote for Anderson or support him as superintendent.
“I represent a good conservative base here, and I talked to many people,” he said. “The beliefs of Mr. Anderson and myself do not match. And I will not apologize now or ever.”
Bellingham referred to that comment in a statement during Monday’s session. He felt members should choose Anderson, because he garnered more support than Bente in the voting technique members used.
Claiming to not work with a candidate “is not in agreement with the oath of office I took as a board member. It is morally wrong, unethical, unprofessional and could give someone the wrong impression of a candidate,” Bellingham said.
After another 3-3 vote, Bellingham called for a brief recess. When the board returned, he said he would support Bente, switching his vote “for the good of the community.”
“I believe the common good is the unity of the district, the unity of the community to be able to process this decision and to move forward,” he said, leaving Olson to make the motion. “I hope that everyone works together to support, No. 1, our students.”
Wolff thanked board members for coming together and the community for reaching out to express their interest in the superintendent selection process. Around 500 people were involved in surveys and candidate interviews.
“This was a difficult process, a stressful process for a lot of people, and at the end of the day, it’s about the students,” he said.