Jennie-O Turkey Store changed Abdullahi Moallin’s life after he fled war-torn Somalia in 2014 to come to the U.S.
And after proving his ability to learn quickly and perform well, as a deaf individual, Moallin has changed Jennie-O Turkey, too.
Sleeping inside his house in Somalia years ago, a rocket had hit Moallin’s house, destroying half of the building. Moallin fell out of his bed and hit the floor, which caused permanent damage to his inner ear. Initially unable to find work after immigrating to the U.S., it was Jennie-O Turkey that gave him the chance to prove himself.
Moallin’s story was highlighted in the short film “Cooperation Beyond Words,” produced by Hormel Foods Corp. and Jennie-O Turkey. Award-winning documentarians David Munro and Scott Balcerek, Hormel Foods’ internal film team, and Attention Span Media created the film, which received first place in the diversity, equity and inclusion category at the sixth annual Brand Film Awards U.S. in late May.
In the film, Moallin uses sign language to explain that he didn’t have schooling when he came to the U.S. This was a struggle for him, so his mom, who worked at Jennie-O, asked Plant Manager Jody Long if he’d hire her son, too.
Tung Truong, line manager for Jennie-O Turkey, said in the film he was nervous to bring Moallin on board at first, since he couldn’t hear. But after walking around the line, Troung said, “When I tried to explain something, he picked it up faster than the translator guy. So I felt like he didn’t need the translator.”
“Everything that we thought would maybe be a challenge, he overachieved at,” Long said.
Both Long and Truong were so impressed with how quickly Moallin picked up on his responsibilities that they agreed to hire more deaf workers.
April Kanzenbach became the official interpreter for the company and was interviewed in the film, in which she said the only thing deaf people can’t do is hear.
“At other jobs they just felt kind of defeated,” Kanzenbach said. “And they came here [to Jennie-O] and had new hope. It’s ‘we’re all in this together; we are all a team, we are all a family and this is how it’s going to be.’”
Many of these workers struggled to find employment because companies didn’t trust their abilities. But since Long and Truong had a positive experience with Moallin, Jennie-O became a game changer for several deaf individuals, not only locally but in other regions of Minnesota and even California.
“They’re some of the best operators we’ve ever had,” Long said.
Moallin developed ideas for improved communication at Jennie-O Turkey and also recruited deaf friends of his looking for work. Two workers named Feysal and Mohammad decided to check out Jennie-O after having difficulty finding employment. Another worker named Arafat came from Yemen, where Kanzenbach said deaf individuals are considered as lacking intelligence.
“And when they started coming in they were just hungry,” Long said. “They were hungry to be leaders somewhere that they’ve never been given the opportunity.”
Long said most of the deaf workers at Jennie-O communicate using South African Sign Language, and some of them have taken classes at Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault since their employment to learn American Sign Language. Computer programs allow deaf individuals at Jennie-O to sign into the monitor and use an interpreter on the other line to call human resources or other parts of the company.
Moallin eventually needed to quit his job to take care of his sick mother, but then, he married and his wife became pregnant. He decided then he needed to return to work to support his family.
“My mom, she’s my hero,” Moallin said via his brother’s interpretation in the film. “She sacrificed a lot of things for me. And right now it’s my turn to pay her back. I want to make my mom proud.”
Said Long: “He’s the most positive, energetic guy that I’ve ever met, especially with the challenges he’s had in his life.”
Long said he’s proud of the film as well as the the deaf employees at Jennie-O for the growth they’ve shown since being hired, all because they were given a chance.
“When you listen to the story that they tell you, that they came specifically for that reason, you know, it’s a very humbling, very proud moment, and I tell my staff that’s what we’re about,” Long said. “That’s what we always need to be about. That will be the difference between somebody going somewhere else for a job and staying here and working for us.”