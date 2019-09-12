Nearly six months after initial implementation, Faribault police say that the department’s new body cameras have lived up to expectations and are helping to provide residents and officers alike with extra peace of mind.
It’s a tool the public is coming to expect us to use,” said Police Capt. Neal Pederson. “It provides more transparency from our end, both (with) what the officers see and do, and what the public says and does.”
Body cameras enjoy unusually broad popularity with the American public, with a 2015 poll from YouGov finding nearly 90% support for requiring police to wear them. Under the Faribault Police Department’s policy, once an officer leaves the police station only a few types of police interactions are not recorded, such as encounters with confidential informants and undercover officers.
Faribault is one of the first police departments in southern Minnesota to implement a full body cam program. The Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson hopes to have all active duty officers in his department outfitted with body cams by 2021, and other area police departments have expressed interest in beginning a body cam program.
The city purchased 25 cameras for its 24 officers along with the secure cloud storage necessary to save the data and new tasers for $182,930 over five years. Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, has said that he believes that all officers will be wearing body cameras by the end of his time in law enforcement.
Bohlen said that while the body cams don’t show everything that occurs at the scene, they provide transparency that the public expects and can provide critical pieces of evidence if disputes or concerns arise.
“I think with the introduction of body cams we’ve found that cases where there’s clear cut criminal activity displayed we spend less time battling in court because it’s all on camera,” Bohlen said.
When an officer leaves the police station to respond to a call, he or she is expected to turn on the camera. Once the camera has been turned on, the device saves a recording not only of everything that occurs after the button has been pressed but also everything 30 seconds before.
Pederson said that although officers have occasionally forgotten to turn on the camera at the appropriate time, such incidents have become extremely rare as officers have become more accustomed to the system.
All recorded video is uploaded onto a secure online server. Under department policy, officers are required to keep a recording of every interaction for a minimum of 90 days and are prohibited from editing any recorded footage. Disputed footage may be held much longer, even indefinitely.
Bohlen and Pederson said that that the program will be even more effective in months as the department replaces its outdated squad car cameras with modern equipment that will be tied into the same cloud-based server as the body cams.
With help from a donation from Met-Con Construction, the Police Department recently purchased the new cameras. The department is in the process of installing cameras in all of its vehicles and expects to be fully transitioned to the new system by the end of the year.